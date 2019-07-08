Late for Work 7/8: Kaare Vedvik Named as Trade Target for NFC Contender 

"No matter which metric you look at, Yanda flashes near the top of the list," PFF wrote. "Among qualifiers at the guard position in the PFF era, he ranks second in overall grade, second in average PFF WAR and third in pressure rate allowed. Yanda is the only guard to play 3,000 or more since 2006 and record a pass-blocking and run-blocking grade of 90.0 or higher. He's been the gold standard at the guard position and deserves a spot in Canton."

Earl Thomas and Tucker made PFF's list as players on pace for the HOF.

Thomas, who joined the Ravens this offseason on a four-year deal, has been one of the NFL's elite safeties since entering the league in 2010. Despite leg injuries that have limited his playing time in recent seasons, Thomas is still considered one of the best at his craft.

As our own John Eisenberg put it, Thomas is "must watch football."

"Since entering the NFL, he ranks third among all safeties in PFF grade, buoyed by his unique ability to play centerfielder as a single-high safety," PFF wrote. "Among 40 safeties that have been targeted 200 or more times since 2010, Thomas' 30 interceptions and his forced incompletion rate of 14.1% both rank second. He's a certified difference-maker on the back end of a defense with the ability to erase lapses made by his teammates in coverage. That's something every team could use."