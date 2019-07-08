Presented by

Late for Work 7/8: Kaare Vedvik Named as Trade Target for NFC Contender 

Jul 08, 2019 at 09:32 AM
Joe-Schiller
Joe Schiller

Writer

070819_LFW

Kaare Vedvik Named as Trade Target to Bears

Throughout one of the quietest periods of the NFL offseason, trade conversation could begin to heat up for the Ravens.

The Ravens have had rare stability at one of the league's most unstable positions with Justin Tucker, and after Tucker inked a four-year extension in April, backup kicker Kaare Vedvik could become an attractive trade target for teams with kicking struggles.

The Chicago Bears are one of the top teams in need.

After Cody Parkey's field goal miss capped a brutal loss in the NFL wild-card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last season, the Bears have struggled to find a consistent kicking option.

With a "Super Bowl-caliber roster outside of this one position," NBC Sports' JJ Stankevitz believes Vedvik could be the answer to the Bears' kicking woes.

"Vedvik, though, will be effectively trying out for teams in need of a kicker during preseason games," Stankevitz wrote. "The Ravens received trade interest in the Norwegian after he connected on eight of nine field goal attempts during preseason play last year, but he suffered injuries in a Labor Day weekend incident serious enough to land him on the Ravens' reserve non-football injury list."

247 Sports' Matt Eurich also listed Vedvik as one of the potential kicker options for the Bears.

An undrafted rookie out of Marshall, Vedvik impressed during the preseason last year. His versatility as a kicker and punter garnered trade conversation from teams before being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in September.

Now, after being cleared to return to football activities, Vedvik is expected to enter training camp later this month as the backup kicker. Bears General Manager Ryan Pace has been open about the team's kicking struggles. And given Vedvik's potential, he presents an intriguing add.

"I fully expect that he'll kick well enough for us to trade him," Head Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL League Meetings in March. "That's kind of, I would say, the goal."

Pundits haven't determined what the Ravens could net in compensation from a trade, but interest from teams in need of a kicker will only increase as the regular season approaches.

PFF: Marshal Yanda, Earl Thomas, and Justin Tucker Are Hall of Fame Worthy

For the second straight year, the Ravens will see a former player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ray Lewis headlined the 2018 class and Ed Reed, one of the greatest free safeties of all-time, will head to Canton this year.

With that in mind, the folks over at Pro Football Focus got into the discussion by examining the rosters for all 32 teams into three categories: players who would make the HOF if they retired today, players on pace for the HOF, and players considered but not HOF-worthy right now.

As it's been previously discussed in LFW, Marshal Yanda has put together a Canton-worthy resume, and PFF agrees.

"No matter which metric you look at, Yanda flashes near the top of the list," PFF wrote. "Among qualifiers at the guard position in the PFF era, he ranks second in overall grade, second in average PFF WAR and third in pressure rate allowed. Yanda is the only guard to play 3,000 or more since 2006 and record a pass-blocking and run-blocking grade of 90.0 or higher. He's been the gold standard at the guard position and deserves a spot in Canton."

Earl Thomas and Tucker made PFF's list as players on pace for the HOF.

Thomas, who joined the Ravens this offseason on a four-year deal, has been one of the NFL's elite safeties since entering the league in 2010. Despite leg injuries that have limited his playing time in recent seasons, Thomas is still considered one of the best at his craft.

As our own John Eisenberg put it, Thomas is "must watch football."

"Since entering the NFL, he ranks third among all safeties in PFF grade, buoyed by his unique ability to play centerfielder as a single-high safety," PFF wrote. "Among 40 safeties that have been targeted 200 or more times since 2010, Thomas' 30 interceptions and his forced incompletion rate of 14.1% both rank second. He's a certified difference-maker on the back end of a defense with the ability to erase lapses made by his teammates in coverage. That's something every team could use."

There are only four placekickers in the HOF and Tucker has put together an indisputable resume in just seven seasons. He currently stands as the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.

Ravens Linked to Top Defensive Tackle Prospect in 2020 Draft

It's never too early to start looking ahead to next year, and CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso highlighted NFL Draft prospects who would fill the biggest team needs in the AFC North.

Trapasso believes defensive tackle will be the biggest need for the Ravens next season and paired them with Auburn's Derrick Brown.

"Brown was a gigantic recruit out of high school – both literally and figuratively – as the No. 9 overall player in the 2016 class who stood 6-foot-5 and weighed 330 pounds," Trapasso wrote. "Some of the recruits ahead of him? Rashan Gary, Dexter Lawrence, Ed Oliver, and Nick Bosa, all top 20 picks in the 2019 Draft.

"... Brown's tackle-for-loss and sack statistics have increased in each of his three seasons at Auburn, and as a junior in 2018, he had 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Right now, the 21 year old is further ahead stopping the run than he is getting after the passer, but that doesn't mean he can't generate pressure. He was dominant as a run defender in 2018."

The Ravens have one of the deepest defensive line groups in the NFL, led by Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce, but it could look much different next season.

Pierce and Willie Henry are set to become unrestricted free agents and Williams will enter the penultimate year of his current contract at 31 years old.

The Ravens still have depth with the likes of Chris Wormley, Zach Sieler, Patrick Ricard, fifth-round pick Daylon Mack and priority undrafted rookie Gerald Willis, but adding Brown to Wink Martindale's defense would give the Ravens another strong piece in the trenches.

However, not all pundits feel the same as Trapasso.

Draft Wire's Luke Easterling went a completely different route in his 2020 mock draft and had the Ravens selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 3/11: Ravens Reportedly Interested in Veteran Edge Rusher Carlos Dunlap

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said the Ravens should make Lamar Jackson an offer he can't refuse. Does the Ravens' run-heavy offense scare off free-agent receivers? ESPN predicts the Ravens sign receiver Corey Davis and guard Joe Thuney. Would signing Emmanuel Sanders make sense?
news

Late for Work 3/10: Reaction to Ravens Not Using Franchise Tag

Looking at the receiver market after the tag deadline. Bradley Bozeman could be the best bet at center. More reaction to yesterday's "state of the offseason" press conference.
news

Late for Work 3/9: What Does Dak Prescott's Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

What are the most important moves the Ravens could make this offseason? Are the Ravens' issues on the offensive line overhyped? Will Calais Campbell make a bigger impact in 2021?
news

Late for Work 3/8: Which Ravens Could Be Next in Line for an Extension? 

Could a move to tight end make sense for Miles Boykin? James Proche shows off some insane hands. Contract restructures that could open up salary cap space.
news

Late for Work 3/5: Will Third Season Be the Charm for Miles Boykin?

Todd McShay mocks LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to the Ravens. The Ravens select an All-Pro receiver in NFL.com's 2016 redraft.
news

Late for Work 3/4: Two ESPN Pundits Like JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Ravens

Marquise Brown says he's confident in every receiver in the Ravens' room. Should the Ravens pursue former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph? Baltimore is named as a 'realistic landing spot' for Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens reportedly will propose revolutionary overtime procedures.
news

Late for Work 3/3: Ravens Aren't Expected to Pursue a 'No. 1 Receiver' in Free Agency 

Who should the Ravens draft to win now? Amari Rodgers would love to play for his father in Baltimore. Stacking up Lamar Jackson's best highlights. 
news

Late for Work 3/2: The Latest in the Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiation Buzz

Two pundits predict Browns will have better offense than Ravens in 2021. Steps the Ravens should take to get over the playoff hump. Should the Ravens target free-agent wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.?
news

Late for Work 3/1: Orlando Brown Jr.'s Representatives Have Reportedly Begun Exploring Trade Possibilities 

The one dream draft prospect for the Ravens. Could Malik Hooker be a free agent fit? How more compensatory picks could be in play next season.
news

Late For Work 2/26: Pundit Predicts Who Stays, Who Goes Among Ravens' Top Free Agents

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger thinks a lot of teams would consider trading a first-round pick for Orlando Brown Jr. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah names three wide receiver prospects the Ravens could target. Is J.J. Watt out of the Ravens' price range?
news

Late for Work 2/25: Will Brandon Williams Be a Salary-Cap Cut?

Football Outsiders says the Ravens should target free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith instead of a No. 1 wide receiver. Orlando Brown Jr.'s future could impact what the Ravens do in the first round of the draft. Ex-Raven Ryan Jensen won't be a salary-cap cut, Bucs GM says.
news

Late for Work 2/24: Will a No. 1 Wide Receiver Even Hit the Free Agent Market?

Dez Bryant wants to keep playing, but not with the Ravens. John Harbaugh picks up the tab at Jimmy's Seafood.
Advertising