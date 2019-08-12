Late for Work 8/12: Kaare Vedvik Trade Further Shows Eric DeCosta's Plan for the Future

Given the Ravens' established track record in the draft, Stevens noted that a mid- to late-round pick carries a lot of weight. It may also provide ammunition for a future draft-day trade.

"Over the last decade, the Ravens have found gold in the fifth round," Stevens wrote. "They've selected tight end Nick Boyle, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor, tackle Ricky Wagner, defensive end Arthur Jones, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and guard John Urschel. All of those players have either been outright starters or have been in competition for starting jobs for Baltimore. Several even earned massive contracts after their rookie deals with the Ravens were over, showing how great Baltimore has been at finding talent there and developing it.

"If the Ravens keep the fifth-round pick they got in exchange for Vedvik, they have a good chance at drafting a major contributor. But Baltimore could package that pick to move up or down the draft and get talent elsewhere."

Pundits Still Doubtful About Lamar Jackson's Future

Death, taxes, and questions about Lamar Jackson.

The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks based on who is best set up for success, and Jackson landed at No. 20 on the list.

Of the five first-round quarterbacks selected in 2018, Jackson ranked only behind Baker Mayfield.