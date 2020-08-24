Late for Work 8/24: Former Ravens Among Safety Options After Earl Thomas Release 

New Linebacker Core Key to Defensive Success

Elliott isn't the only young defender the Ravens are excited about. The additions of linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison have already been felt throughout the start of training camp.

Both rookies will look to provide stability at a position that got shuffled midway through last season, and The Baltimore Sun's Daniel Oyefusi believes it could be a difference maker for the defense.

"After investing two of their early draft picks on inside linebackers, and bringing back [L.J] Fort for his first full season in the scheme, the Ravens boast a position group that could relieve the ails of January's season-ending playoff loss to the Titans," Oyefusi wrote. "The investment of draft capital in Queen and Harrison, first- and third-round picks, respectively, showed the desire of a team seeking to resolve a key issue that derailed a promising season. Queen projects as a smaller, new-age linebacker who has the speed to cover sideline to sideline, while Harrison is a larger player who also runs well.

"... The trio of Queen, Harrison and Fort gives the Ravens reason to believe there will be a noticeable improvement from last season when early struggles with run fits and pass coverage played a role in shoddy defensive showings."

This time last year the linebacker group looked a lot different. Fast forward one year later and two rookies could be starting Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

There's a certain excitement about Queen and Harrison, whose skill sets complement each other. Even with two less-experienced players, pundits still have confidence in their talent.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr and the Ringer's Kevin Clark mentioned Queen among the candidates who could win Defensive Rookie of the Year.