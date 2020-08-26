Late for Work 8/26: Tony Jefferson Would Welcome a Return to Ravens

Ravens Top Three in Preseason Power Rankings

We won't have a preseason this year, but that hasn't stopped pundits from releasing their power rankings. The consensus remains that the Ravens are still one of the NFL's best.

Baltimore ranked second in ESPN's power rankings and third in NFL.com's rankings.

"We all know the role Lamar Jackson played in this department during his record-breaking MVP season, but the Ravens have an embarrassment of rushing riches beyond their sleek QB," NFL.com's Dan Hanzus wrote. "Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards each ran with great efficiency in 2019, and now that three-headed monster becomes a four-headed beast with the addition of J.K. Dobbins, a rookie with star potential. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman will be asked to perform a juggling act -- not that anyone is feeling sorry for him."

The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Ravens were the top three teams in both rankings. Right now,[comma] that's predicted off what we saw last season and what they bring into 2020.

The Ravens return an MVP quarterback and an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball, so it's not a surprise they're ranked where they are.