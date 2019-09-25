Late for Work 9/25: Pundits Pick Between Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield

Pass Rush Struggles a 'Defining' Trend

Sunday's divisional clash will feature a physical AFC North matchup, with a chance for the Ravens to extend their division lead by two games.

The Browns have gotten off to a slow start this season after receiving plenty of offseason hype, and their struggles on the offensive line allow Baltimore the chance to kick start one of its early-season woes.

"The Ravens' biggest long-term concern remains their pass rush," Zrebiec wrote. "They have seven sacks over three games, and only 12 teams have fewer. This despite playing the Cardinals and Dolphins, two teams with extensive offensive line woes."

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal named the Ravens' pass rush struggles as one of the trends defining the 2019 season.

"Every defense looks bad against the Chiefs, but on Sunday, this group missed offseason departures Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith, in addition to former linebacker C.J. Mosley," Rosenthal wrote. "The lack of pressure has exposed a few coverage busts in the Ravens' secondary, and the generally lackluster play defending the slot. … Even without left tackle Eric Fisher, the Chiefs' offensive line gave Patrick Mahomes all the time he needed against a defense that has a long way to go to live up to the organization's standards."

Cleveland has allowed 11 sacks this season and has the 22nd-ranked offensive line this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

"On Sunday, the Ravens will face Mayfield, who can buy time with his feet," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "[Matthew] Judon and [Pernell] McPhee's production will be critical."

Judon has shown out in a contract year, totaling three sacks and nine quarterback hits, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens need more from their young pass rushers.

"We need to get more pressure, more sacks from those guys," Harbaugh said. "They'll probably tell you they need more reps. I would say earn more reps by doing something about it."

The contributions of Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams, and rookie Jaylon Ferguson will be crucial against a loaded offense with plenty of talent.

PFF: Ravens' O-Line a Top-10 Unit This Season

The Ravens currently have the NFL's No. 1-overall offense, and while the success is centered around Jackson, the big men up front deserve credit.

PFF graded the offensive lines for all 32 teams, and the Ravens are a top-10 unit (No. 9) through three weeks. Guard Marshal Yanda is the team's highest-graded offensive lineman (81.5).

"[E]ven at 35 years young, Yanda is dominating on the football field once again," PFF's Michael Renner wrote. "He's allowed only two pressures so far and has the third-highest grade among guards."

The rushing attack is averaging 216.7 yards per on the ground and the blocking up front has made the backfield one of the most successful position groups this season.

"Baltimore's running back corps, led by Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, earned 82.7 and 87.2 rushing grades, respectively, both of which warranted a top-five mark at their position," PFF's Connor Price wrote. Ingram touted a league-high eight first downs and six forced missed tackles … Though in a more diminutive role, Edwards contributed 53 yards — 33 of which came after contact — four first downs and two forced missed tackles en route to a 7.6 yard-per-carry average."

Left guard was one of the biggest offseason question marks heading into the season, but Bradley Bozeman has secured the role. He's allowed one sack this season, according to PFF.