Late for Work 9/29: Are the Ravens Built to Play From Behind?

Matched up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Jackson and the Ravens found themselves down, 27-10, at halftime and were unable to fully rally in a 34-20 loss.

It sparked a hot topic of debate that's stemmed from the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans last season. Are the Ravens built to play from behind?

"Jackson has yet to lead a significant comeback," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "He's now 0-5 when trailing by 10 points at any point in the game. He's also 0-5 when trailing at halftime. Some of this is due to a lack of opportunities. Jackson and the Ravens had led at halftime in 11 straight games, which was one shy of tying an NFL record. But, when given a large deficit, he has struggled."

"The problem for the Ravens is that this is now a recurring theme," NFL.com's Jeffri Chadhia wrote. "Since Jackson took over as their quarterback in the 2018 season, they've gone 21-1 against everyone else in the league during the regular season. They're now 0-3 against the Chiefs, with this latest defeat certainly stinging the most.

"... The Ravens, of course, were almost the complete opposite, specifically in the first half. They fell behind, 27-10, and it was impossible to ignore how much their effort resembled their playoff upset to the Titans. Instead of sticking with the same running game that proved effective on their first drive, the Ravens abandoned their smashmouth approach when the contest was still fairly competitive. When Jackson tried to pass his way back into the game, he couldn't connect on the throws he needed to make or his receivers dropped balls they desperately needed to catch."

The other side of the argument is that even in a loss, the Ravens proved they can play from behind.