Legendary Baltimore Colt and Ravens Broadcaster Tom Matte Passes Away

Nov 03, 2021 at 02:12 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

110321-Tom-Matte-Final
Baltimore Ravens Photos

Tom Matte, a Baltimore pro football cornerstone during the eras of both the Colts and Ravens, passed away Wednesday at age 82.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh opened his press conference Wednesday by paying tribute to Matte, who played running back for the Colts from 1961 through 1972 and was an analyst on the Ravens' radio broadcasts from 1996 through 2005.

"Just a 'larger than life' personality," Harbaugh said. "Love the family. Condolences to the family."

Matte and Harbaugh's mother were high school classmates in Cleveland, Harbaugh said, adding that Harbaugh's parents have had "a special bond" for decades with Matte and his wife, Judy.

After the Ravens hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2008 and he came to Baltimore with his family, "one of the first people that welcomed us were Tom and Judy Matte, went out to dinner," Harbaugh said.

Matte came to Baltimore as the Colts' first-round pick in 1961 after a stellar career as a quarterback at Ohio State. Better known for his running than his passing, he quickly became a major contributor as a running back on Johnny Unitas-led offenses.

In 12 years with the Colts, he rushed for 4,646 yards, caught 249 passes for 2,869 yards and scored 57 touchdowns.

The signature moment of his career came in 1965 when injuries to Unitas and his backup, Gary Cuozzo, forced the Colts to play Matte at quarterback in a playoff game against Vince Lombardi's Packers at Memorial Stadium. Matte performed well, but the Colts lost on a disputed field goal.

The loss put the Colts into the now-defunct Playoff Bowl, matching the second-place teams from the NFL's two divisions. With Matte again playing quarterback, the Colts blasted the Cowboys, 35-3.

"We just kicked their butts all over," Matte said in 2016.

He never played for another NFL team.

Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti was among those who met him at training camp.

"Tom was one of this community's heroes," Bisciotti said. "I remember being so excited to meet him at Colts training camp when I was a kid. The way he embraced us was truly special. Many years later, when the Ravens came to Baltimore in 1996, it was amazing to then see our team embrace him. Tom will be greatly missed, and I send my heartfelt condolences to Judy and his family."

After his career with the Colts ended, Matte stayed in Baltimore, worked as a businessman known for his gregarious personality, and became a football broadcaster. Matte and Scott Garceau were on the call for the Ravens' radio broadcast of their victory over the New York Giants in Super Bowl 35.

"A Baltimore treasure who came in 1961 and never left -- and gave his heart and soul to our town," Garceau said. "I had 40 years of great memories with my brother."

The Ravens made a team statement after Masse's passing: "Tom became an important member of the Ravens family as soon as we arrived in Baltimore. For 10 years, he served as an analyst on our radio team, with a highlight of calling Super Bowl XXXV. A multi-talented football star, Tom was a member of two Baltimore Colts championship teams. Fans – both from the Colts and Ravens – loved him dearly. He was a legendary figure in this community and in the football world. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Judy, and their family."

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey, Secondary Seek A Bounce Back Performance

Coming off a difficult defensive game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens look to rebound against the Vikings' explosive receivers and Kirk Cousins, a quarterback who has had their number.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Derek Wolfe, Sammy Watkins Not Practicing

Running back Latavius Murray is also among the Ravens still missing from the field after their bye.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Feels Refreshed, Excited About Offensive Potential

Kevin Zeitler confident Ravens will run the ball better as the weather turns cold. Mailk Harrison is on short-term IR after being struck by bullet. John Harbaugh sends team a message on Henry Ruggs III.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

Lamar Jackson showed off photos of his daughter, Milan, dressed up as Pebbles from 'The Flintstones' for Halloween.
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Post-Bye X-Factor?

What's the status of the injured players returning after the bye? Did the Ravens improve their tackling over the bye? How should we feel about Matthew Judon?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Inch Up After Bye

The AFC North-leading Ravens are consistently in the top 10. See how high they are in one power ranking.
news

Late for Work 11/3: Ravens Named a Trade Deadline Loser, But Were They Really?

Willie McGinest says the Ravens are a 'sneaky, dangerous team.' Stats that have defined the Ravens' season. Odafe Oweh makes The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team.
news

Ravens Activate Chris Westry to Return to Practice

Baltimore could get cornerback Chris Westry back on the field in the coming weeks.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Must Get More From Their Rushing Game

So far in 2021, the quality of the opposing rushing defense says a lot about how the Ravens' games unfold.
news

Late for Work 11/2: Phillip Lindsay, Kyle Fuller, Hayden Hurst Among Players Listed As Potential Trade Targets

With Derrick Henry out indefinitely, would the Titans have interest in trading for Ty'Son Williams? Marlon Humphrey's return to outside cornerback hasn't gone as well as expected thus far. The Ravens are ranked as one of the AFC's three top contenders.
news

News & Notes: Several Injured Ravens 'Have a Chance' to Return vs. Vikings

Top Vikings pass rusher is out for the rest of the year. The Ravens have been game-planning for the Vikings and Dolphins for some time. Plenty of self-scouting was done during the bye week. Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could possibly play in December.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising