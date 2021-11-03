Legendary Baltimore Colt and Ravens Broadcaster Tom Matte Passes Away

After the Ravens hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2008 and he came to Baltimore with his family, "one of the first people that welcomed us were Tom and Judy Matte, went out to dinner," Harbaugh said.

Matte came to Baltimore as the Colts' first-round pick in 1961 after a stellar career as a quarterback at Ohio State. Better known for his running than his passing, he quickly became a major contributor as a running back on Johnny Unitas-led offenses.

In 12 years with the Colts, he rushed for 4,646 yards, caught 249 passes for 2,869 yards and scored 57 touchdowns.

The signature moment of his career came in 1965 when injuries to Unitas and his backup, Gary Cuozzo, forced the Colts to play Matte at quarterback in a playoff game against Vince Lombardi's Packers at Memorial Stadium. Matte performed well, but the Colts lost on a disputed field goal.

The loss put the Colts into the now-defunct Playoff Bowl, matching the second-place teams from the NFL's two divisions. With Matte again playing quarterback, the Colts blasted the Cowboys, 35-3.

"We just kicked their butts all over," Matte said in 2016.

He never played for another NFL team.

Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti was among those who met him at training camp.

"Tom was one of this community's heroes," Bisciotti said. "I remember being so excited to meet him at Colts training camp when I was a kid. The way he embraced us was truly special. Many years later, when the Ravens came to Baltimore in 1996, it was amazing to then see our team embrace him. Tom will be greatly missed, and I send my heartfelt condolences to Judy and his family."

After his career with the Colts ended, Matte stayed in Baltimore, worked as a businessman known for his gregarious personality, and became a football broadcaster. Matte and Scott Garceau were on the call for the Ravens' radio broadcast of their victory over the New York Giants in Super Bowl 35.

"A Baltimore treasure who came in 1961 and never left -- and gave his heart and soul to our town," Garceau said. "I had 40 years of great memories with my brother."