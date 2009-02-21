Live from the NFL Combine: Day 3

Crabtree wasn't planning on running the 40 here at the Combine, and said he would do everything at his scheduled Pro Day when he spoke to the media yesterday. That day will now be cancelled.

"After doctors found the slight stress fracture on Friday they conducted more testing on Crabtree, including a bone scan that revealed that the injury happened only recently, possibly during training for the combine. Since finding it, Crabtree has been investigating the best and smartest way to treat the injury."

This is bad news for Crabtree, as he also measured in at 6-foot-1 3/8 yesterday after he was listed at 6-foot-3 during his college career.

It's good news for Hakeem Nicks and the other wideouts looking to move up in the draft, however.

12:14 p.m.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome spoke to the media just about 20 minutes ago, and I'm working through the transcript. But, the highlight came right from the top.

Newsome was asked how contract negotiations were going with the Ravens' prominent free agents, namely linebackers Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs and Bart Scott, center Jason Brown and safety Jimmy Leonhard.

His answer: "We are involved in active negotiations with Ray, Bart, Suggs and Jason at this point."

Who's left out?

That's right. No Leonhard. When asked to clarify later in the press conference, Newsome pointed to the expected full return of safety Dawan Landry, who started out 2008 on the first team before suffering a spinal cord concussion, and the play of Tom Zbikowski and Haruki Nakamura as rookies last year.

Leonhard will likely be allowed to test the waters of free agency and check to see how much he can get. As a guy that stepped up and showed that he is a big-time playmaker, Leonhard can cash in. Entering his fifth season, this is probably the biggest contract Leonhard can expect to get, so go get it, Jimmy.

On Jason Brown, he's rumored to be getting some heat from the Miami Dolphins, among other teams. But even though the price for centers might not typically be that high, Brown, 25, is the general of the Ravens' young offensive line and will be a crucial piece moving forward.

"My philosophy has always been right player, right price," Newsome said of Brown. "We do a good job of putting a value on what we think that player is worth for us. We always feel like we're willing to pay more for our players than other people will, but over the past few years, we have lost players because they've had the opportunity to help their families by making a lot of money.

"I always tell the players that we put a value on it, and if there is a chance for them to go out and help their families, then go do it. I'll see them four or five years from now, and we can still be friends."

More to come as I finish the transcription.

10:45 a.m.

Right now, Seahawks coach Jim Mora is speaking to the media, but he's really not saying much. Basically, everybody's waiting for the start of drills, which are always intruiguing. The bench press is about to take place, with longtime Arizona Cards strength coach John Lott overseeing. He's done that for as smany years as I can remember.

What does overseeing mean? Well, that means being the motivator and spotter to get the prospects to squeeze out every rep they can. It's kind of funny to watch, because he really gets into the guys.

Tom Zbikowski told me that when he was here last year, Lott called him "Rudy" in reference to his Notre Dame pedigree. Now, Zibby didn't like that very much, so he stopped mid-rep and told Lott to never call him that again. Tommy was one of the best DBs on the 225-pound bench with 24 reps, but he claims he could have done about 29 if Lott hadn't made that statement.

Check out the action on NFL Network, and I'll post results here when I can throughout the day.

9:34 a.m.

Welcome back to BR.com for Day 3 of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indy. Right now, I'm set up in the Media Center waiting for a few things.

1) The first linebackers/defensive linemen/defensive ends to come in today. That's who's speaking to the media.

2) Asst. offensive line coach Andy Moeller to call me when he's finished running the drills for offensive linemen at Lucas Oil Field. Andy is going to do an interview with BR.com for the media player about his experiences.

3) Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome is going to speak at 11:30, so that's going to big.