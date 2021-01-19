Mark Ingram Thanks Ravens in Goodbye Message

But Ingram was much more than just a good player. The veteran was in many ways the heartbeat of the Ravens the past two years, and he will be greatly missed in the locker room.

His infectious joy for life and passion for the game rubbed off on his teammates. Ingram worked hard, and he had fun too. Even during a challenging season in which he saw his role reduced, Ingram kept his positive attitude and continued mentoring the Ravens' younger backs.

The love his teammates have for him is clear just looking at the numerous replies to his goodbye message in which Dobbins, Edwards, Mark Andrews, Ronnie Stanley and other Ravens called him "family" and "big bro" for life.

Voted the best personality in the NFL before the season, Ingram is loved by players around the league, as Tennessee running back (and former Alabama teammate) Derrick Henry and former New Orleans Saints teammate Alvin Kamara also chimed in with replies to Ingram's post.