Marlon Humphrey Sets Forced Fumble Records

Dec 14, 2020 at 09:14 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121420-NEWS-Marlon-Humphrey-Forced-Fumbles
Aaron Doster/NFL
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) gets the ball knocked away by Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (44) during an NFL football game on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marlon Humphrey's "Fruit Punch" is now setting records. Humphrey forced two fumbles in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Cleveland.

With eight forced fumbles this season, Humphrey has more forced fumbles than any Ravens defender in team history. And he's a cornerback. And there's still three more games left.

Terrell Suggs had seven forced fumbles in 2011, when he won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. Humphrey is strengthening his case for the honor this year.

Humphrey's eight forced fumbles tie an NFL record for the most forced fumbles through a player's first 12 games played in a season (Charles Tillman in 2012 & Osi Umenyiora in 2010).

Humphrey's first punchout came against Rashard Higgins but bounced right back to the Browns wide receiver in a fortunate break for Cleveland.

The second came versus Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry but once again squirted right back into Landry's hands after Humphrey tried to dive over him to grab it.

Fellow cornerback Marcus Peters also had a forced fumble in the first quarter, but that one went out of bounds.

Humphrey has been superb all season and will be in Baltimore for a long time after signing a long-term extension this season.

