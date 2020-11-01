Matthew Judon Ejected After Contacting an Official

Nov 01, 2020 at 02:53 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110120-Matthew-Judon-Ejection
Nick Wass/AP Photo
OLB Matthew Judon

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon has been ejected from Sunday's Ravens-Steelers game for contacting an official.

The rule states that an ejection follows intentional contact with a game official, but it appears to have been accidental. Judon's arm swung as he tried to rip it away from a Ravens coach that was trying to restrain him.

The scuffle started between Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who came facemask-to-facemask at end of a James Connor run for a loss of two yards. Judon got in the middle of it to separate the players, but the situation only escalated from there.

The Ravens already had left tackle Ronnie Stanley knocked out of the game with an ankle injury and right guard Tyre Phillips is also out with an ankle injury.

Judon's ejection means more on the plate for newcomer Yannick Ngakoue, as well as Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson.

Judon did not crack the box score before his ejection, but the Ravens defense dominated Pittsburgh's offense in the first half.

