Media Advisory: BALTIMORE COUNTY TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW RAVENS-THEMED PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

Mar 31, 2022 at 03:24 PM
March 31, 2022

*WHO:                   *Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Executive

Heather Darney, Baltimore Ravens Vice President of Community Relations

Malik Harrison, Baltimore Ravens Linebacker

Julian Jones, Baltimore County Council Chairman

Roslyn Johnson, Director of Baltimore County Recreation and Parks

WHAT:                  The County Executive and other invited attendees—including Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe—will break ground on a new Ravens-themed playground in Owings Mills' Northwest Regional Park. This destination playground is made possible by a $500,000 donation from the Baltimore Ravens, in addition to state and County funding.

WHEN:                  Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

WHERE:                Northwest Regional Park

                               4515 Deer Park Road

                               Owings Mills, MD 21117

                               *Use the Lyons Mill Road entrance*

