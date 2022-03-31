March 31, 2022
**Media Advisory**
BALTIMORE COUNTY TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW RAVENS-THEMED PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS
*WHO: *Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Executive
Heather Darney, Baltimore Ravens Vice President of Community Relations
Malik Harrison, Baltimore Ravens Linebacker
Julian Jones, Baltimore County Council Chairman
Roslyn Johnson, Director of Baltimore County Recreation and Parks
WHAT: The County Executive and other invited attendees—including Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe—will break ground on a new Ravens-themed playground in Owings Mills' Northwest Regional Park. This destination playground is made possible by a $500,000 donation from the Baltimore Ravens, in addition to state and County funding.
WHEN: Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Northwest Regional Park
4515 Deer Park Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
*Use the Lyons Mill Road entrance*