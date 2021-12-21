Media Advisory: Baltimore Ravens Updated Media Policies 

Dec 21, 2021 at 04:36 PM
Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE RAVENS UPDATED MEDIA POLICIES

With changes to the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols below are the updated media policies, effective immediately, at the team's Under Armour Performance Center. All policies are subject to change based on continued evaluations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including requirements set forth by the NFL/NFLPA, federal and state government agencies and local health officials.

Daily Practice Requests

  • On any given day, no more than 15 media members will be permitted to attend the Ravens' outdoor practices. This number includes team in-house media and network broadcast media who may be in attendance.
  • There will be no access permitted inside the Under Armour Performance Center building, including the media workroom.
  • Media members must be fully vaccinated, maintain physical distance and wear a mask and Kinexon device at all times during outdoor practice viewing sessions.
  • Should practice take place in the team's indoor facility, no media members will be permitted to attend. The Ravens will provide b-roll footage via their Microsoft Teams video file sharing platform.
  • Media members interested in attending practice should continue to request access for specific days on the team's credential website. (Requests must be submitted by 2 p.m. ET the afternoon prior to the practice.)
  • NOTE: This sign-up page is for practice only. Please do not sign-up for access to Zoom press conferences.
  • All media must continue to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within seven (7) days of the practice they wish to attend. We will continue to provide COVID-19 testing each Wednesday to select media members. (We will notify you separately regarding your testing status.)
  • Media will be notified via email whether they have been approved for or not permitted access to practice. Notifications will be sent no later than 6 p.m. ET the night before the next day's practice.
  • If a reporter has been approved access for a practice but can no longer attend, that person should notify the Ravens' communications staff no later than 2 p.m. ET the afternoon before the upcoming practice. (Due to the extremely limited number of media members the club can accommodate each day, failure to appear at an approved practice without prior notification will greatly affect approval to attend future practices.)

Facility Arrival & Access

  • Arrival to the facility should occur no more than 30 minutes prior to the start of practice.
  • Upon arrival, reporters should go to the building's northeast entrance, where they will be met outdoors by a Ravens' representative to receive a daily credential and Kinexon device. At no time should media members enter the Under Armour Performance Center. All credentials and Kinexon devices must be returned to the Ravens after leaving the practice field.
  • After receiving a credential, a Ravens' communications official will escort media to the practice fields through the north gate located near the grounds crew building.

Interview Access

  • All interview availability from the Under Armour Performance Center will be conducted virtually via Zoom.
  • A Zoom link with the anticipated lineup will be made available to media prior to each session.
  • No in-person interviews with players and coaches will be permitted.
  • Individual requests for one-on-one virtual interviews will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and must be made to a member of the Ravens' communications staff at least 72 hours in advance.

