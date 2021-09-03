Media Advisory: Bradley Bozeman and Marcus Peters Host Backpack Distribution

Sep 03, 2021 at 01:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Bradley Bozeman and Marcus Peters Host Backpack Distribution

On Tuesday (9/7), in partnership with each of their foundations, C Bradley Bozeman and CB Marcus Peters will together host a backpack distribution event to help support youth in the Baltimore community. Both players will be on-site to deliver 100 backpacks stuffed with school supplies at Baltimore City's Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School. The event will benefit pre-selected students as they embark on the new school year.

Event Details:

Tuesday, Sept. 7th at 11 a.m.

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

4301 W. Bay Ave.

Baltimore, Md. 21225

Related Content

news

Late for Work 9/3: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Most Unstoppable Player of All Time' If His Passing Improves

Pundits expect the Ravens and Browns to battle for supremacy in the AFC North. The Raiders sign veteran linebacker K.J. Wright ahead of season opener against Ravens. Rex Ryan and Bart Scott are reuniting to host a podcast.
news

After Hard But Rewarding Camp, Daelin Hayes Looks to Make Impact

Showing his potential to be a versatile asset as a rookie outside linebacker, Daelin Hayes is soaking up knowledge and making his presence felt.
news

Transcripts: Ravens Thursday Training Camp

news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

Jaylon Ferguson won a spot with his physical edge-setting. Ja'Wuan James is progressing, return still possible. John Harbaugh isn't concerned about his special teams unit.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising