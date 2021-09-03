Media Advisory: Bradley Bozeman and Marcus Peters Host Backpack Distribution

Bradley Bozeman and Marcus Peters Host Backpack Distribution
On Tuesday (9/7), in partnership with each of their foundations, C Bradley Bozeman and CB Marcus Peters will together host a backpack distribution event to help support youth in the Baltimore community. Both players will be on-site to deliver 100 backpacks stuffed with school supplies at Baltimore City's Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School. The event will benefit pre-selected students as they embark on the new school year.
Event Details:
Tuesday, Sept. 7th at 11 a.m.
Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
4301 W. Bay Ave.
Baltimore, Md. 21225