**Media Advisory**
DICK CASS & SASHI BROWN PRESS CONFERENCE
Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass and his successor, Sashi Brown, will hold a 2 p.m. press conference on Thursday, March 24 in the Under Armour Performance Center auditorium.
The Baltimore Ravens hired Adrian Dixon as their new head certified athletic trainer, General Manager Eric DeCosta announced.