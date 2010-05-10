Media Advisory - Michael Oher Joins Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

May 10, 2010 at 05:14 AM

In the season finale, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" travels to Pine Mountain Valley, GA, to meet Jeremy and Jennifer Williams, whose son Jacob was diagnosed with Spina Bifida before he was born. Then, several years after Jacob's birth, Jeremy was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease. Now, the home Jeremy and Jennifer bought 13 years ago is falling apart around them. In addition to mounting home repairs, the home is too small to accommodate two disabled family members. NFL Star Michael Oher and the Tuohy Family ("The Blind Side") are the "Get On the Bus" volunteers, while ESPN football analysts Herm Edwards, Mark Schlereth, Mark May and Desmond Howard are special guests, plus Demi Lovato (sings) and Wilmer Valderrama (with "Handy Manny") also appear in the episode, on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," SUNDAY, MAY 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher and his adoptive family, the Tuohy's, will be the celebrity volunteers for this build. In addition, a star-studded lineup of football guests includes ESPN analysts Herm Edwards, Mark Schlereth, Mark May and Desmond Howard.

Recording artist and actress Demi Lovato (star of Disney Channel's "Sonny With A Chance" and "Camp Rock 2 The Final Jam") builds a snowman with the help of the Williams family and after performs the new Disney's Friends For Change anthem "Make a Wave." Also, Wilmer Valderrama helps Michael Moloney and Paul DiMeo and the "Handy Manny" character put the finishing touches on the therapy room for Jacob Williams.

The Williams family will go on vacation to Adaptive Sports Center in Crested Butte, Colorado, while "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" team leader Ty Pennington, designers Michael Moloney, Paul DiMeo, and Tracy Hutson help to rebuild their home.

The series is produced by Endemol USA, a division of Endemol Holding. It is executive-produced by Anthony Dominici. David Goldberg is Chairman, Endemol North America. A TV parental guideline will be posted closer to airdate.

