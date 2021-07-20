Media Advisory: Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament

The Baltimore Ravens' 7-on-7 Football Tournament, presented by Under Armour, returns July 24-25 after a year off due to COVID-19. The touch football tournament will take place at Western Regional Park in Woodbine, Md.

Forty high school-aged teams will compete in five flights during the tournament, with close to 800 student-athletes participating over the two days. Teams will be grouped into flights with eight playing in the morning, afternoon and evening on Saturday and eight playing in the morning and afternoon on Sunday. All players will receive gear from Under Armour and Gatorade to utilize in the competition.