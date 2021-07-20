Media Advisory: Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament

The Baltimore Ravens' 7-on-7 Football Tournament, presented by Under Armour, returns July 24-25 after a year off due to COVID-19. The touch football tournament will take place at Western Regional Park in Woodbine, Md.
Forty high school-aged teams will compete in five flights during the tournament, with close to 800 student-athletes participating over the two days. Teams will be grouped into flights with eight playing in the morning, afternoon and evening on Saturday and eight playing in the morning and afternoon on Sunday. All players will receive gear from Under Armour and Gatorade to utilize in the competition.
Each flight will be single-elimination, but all teams will be guaranteed to play in four 30-minute games. Four games will occur on the two turf fields simultaneously throughout both days.
*Who: *Area high school-aged football teams
What: Baltimore Ravens 7-on-7 Football Tournament, presented by Under Armour
When: Saturday, July 24
Morning Flight (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
Afternoon Flight (1 – 4 p.m.)
Evening Flight (5 – 8 p.m.)
Sunday, July 25
Morning Flight (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
Afternoon Flight (1 – 4 p.m.)
Where: Western Regional Park
14800 Carrs Mill Road
Woodbine, MD 21797
Contact:Matt Little
Baltimore Ravens