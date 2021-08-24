Media Advisory: Ravens Annual A Purple Evening, Presented by Safeway

The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual women's event, A Purple Evening, presented by Safeway, on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at M&T Bank Stadium from 5 – 9 p.m.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at BaltimoreRavens.com/APurpleEvening or $30 in advance and $40 onsite.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for general admission, and fans will receive a custom Ravens reusable grocery tote upon entry. Parking opens at 4 p.m. and is free in Lot B/C.

This year's event features the following:

Free Ravens grocery tote

The Purple Style Lounge

Field goal kicks

Football drills

Retail outlet sale (up to 60% off apparel)

Locker room tours

Fan Forum stage programming

BINGO

Live radio broadcasts with 98 Rock and WBAL 1090

Current players and Ravens Legends scheduled to participate in on-stage games and entertainment will be announced at a later date. Note: Player availability is subject to change.

Concessions will be open throughout the event, and attendees will also have access to the Ravens Team Store.

This event is for fans 18 years of age and older.

Due to NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, player autographs will not be permitted during A Purple Evening.

In accordance with Baltimore City's revised Covid-19 guidelines, attendees of A Purple Evening will be expected to follow the same protocols applicable to Ravens games played at M&T Bank Stadium. Due to the Baltimore City Indoor Mask requitement, masks will be required in all indoor spaces at M&T Bank Stadium during A Purple Evening. The indoor face covering requirement will include, but are not limited to, retail stores, restrooms, elevators, corridors, first aid rooms and Guest Service Locations.

Media looking to cover the event should wear proper outlet identification and enter through Gate A-1. Media parking is available in Lot B/C.

Who: Ravens Fans, Ravens Players and 98Rock/WBAL 1090

What: A Purple Evening, Presented by Safeway

When: Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium

Parking is free in Lot B/C and opens at 4 p.m.

Contact: Deandra Duggans

Baltimore Ravens