Media Advisory: Ravens Annual A Purple Evening, Presented by Safeway - Sept. 21

Sep 20, 2021 at 01:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

RAVENS Annual a purple evening, PRESENTED BY SAFEWAY

Sept. 21 Event to Feature Marlon Humphrey, Bradley Bozeman, Pat Ricard, Anthony Levine Sr. & More

The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual women's event, A Purple Evening, presented by Safeway, on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at M&T Bank Stadium from 5 – 9 p.m.

Tickets for this event are still available at BaltimoreRavens.com/APurpleEvening for $30 in advance and $35 onsite.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for general admission, and fans will receive a custom Ravens reusable grocery tote upon entry. Parking opens at 4 p.m. and is free in Lot B/C.

This year's event features the following:

  • Ravens grocery tote
  • Field goal kicks
  • Football drills
  • Retail outlet sale (up to 60% off apparel)
  • Locker room tours
  • Fan forum stage programming
  • BINGO
  • Live radio broadcasts with 98 Rock and WBAL 1090
  • Ravens-themed photo opportunities
  • Face painter
  • Giveaways
  • Digital raffle
  • & More

Current players scheduled to participate in on-stage games and entertainment include CB Marlon Humphrey, OLB Odafe Oweh, LB Daelin Hayes, CB Anthony Averett, G/C Bradley Bozeman, FB Patrick Ricard, DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. and G Kevin Zeitler. Ravens Legends scheduled to appear include Torrey Smith, Ben Grubbs, Michael McCrary, Qadry Ismail and Jacoby Jones. Note: Player availability is subject to change.

Concessions will be open throughout the event, and attendees will also have access to the Ravens Team Store.

This event is for fans 18 years of age and older.

Due to NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, player autographs will not be permitted during A Purple Evening.

In accordance with Baltimore City's revised Covid-19 guidelines, attendees of A Purple Evening will be expected to follow the same protocols applicable to Ravens games played at M&T Bank Stadium. Due to the Baltimore City Indoor Mask requitement, masks will be required in all indoor spaces at M&T Bank Stadium during A Purple Evening. The indoor face covering requirement will include, but is not limited to, retail stores, restrooms, elevators, corridors, first-aid rooms and Guest Service Locations.

Media looking to cover the event should wear proper outlet identification and enter through Gate A-1. Media parking is available in Lot B/C.

Who:    Ravens Fans, Ravens Players and 98Rock/WBAL 1090

What:  A Purple Evening, Presented by Safeway

When: Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 5 – 9 p.m. 

Where: M&T Bank Stadium

              Parking is free in Lot B/C and opens at 4 p.m.

Contact: Deandra Duggans

                Baltimore Ravens

                 Deandra.Duggans@ravens.nfl.net

                 240-988-7448

