Media Advisory: Ravens & Dunkin' To Spread The Love For Valentine's Day 

Feb 07, 2022 at 03:36 PM
RAVENS & DUNKIN' TO SPREAD LOVE FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

The Baltimore Ravens and Dunkin' will travel to select locations on Wednesday, Feb. 9 to deliver "Poegrams" throughout the Baltimore community. Ravens mascot Poe, staff members and the Dunkin' Community Cruiser will visit the following locations to deliver donuts and freshly brewed coffee:

9 – 9:15 a.m.                                Baltimore County Fire Department – Station 16

6814 Golden Ring Road, Baltimore, MD 21237

9:35 – 10:05 a.m.                         KidzStuff Child Care

1900 North Broadway Street, Baltimore, MD 21213

10:20 – 10:30 a.m.                      Baltimore City Fire Department – Engine Company 27

4315 Mannasota Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206

12:20 – 12:40 p.m.                       Baltimore County Police Department – Precinct 12

428 Westham Way, Baltimore, MD 21224

1 – 1:30 p.m.                               FutureCare Canton Harbor

1300 South Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

2:15 – 2:35 p.m.                           Baltimore City Police Department – Northeastern District

1900 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218

These events are CLOSED to the general public.

Dunkin' is the official Coffee and Breakfast of the Baltimore Ravens.

