Media Advisory: Ravens & Dunkin' To Spread The Love For Valentine's Day 

RAVENS & DUNKIN' TO SPREAD LOVE FOR VALENTINE'S DAY
The Baltimore Ravens and Dunkin' will travel to select locations on Wednesday, Feb. 9 to deliver "Poegrams" throughout the Baltimore community. Ravens mascot Poe, staff members and the Dunkin' Community Cruiser will visit the following locations to deliver donuts and freshly brewed coffee:
9 – 9:15 a.m. Baltimore County Fire Department – Station 16
6814 Golden Ring Road, Baltimore, MD 21237
9:35 – 10:05 a.m. KidzStuff Child Care
1900 North Broadway Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
10:20 – 10:30 a.m. Baltimore City Fire Department – Engine Company 27
4315 Mannasota Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
12:20 – 12:40 p.m. Baltimore County Police Department – Precinct 12
428 Westham Way, Baltimore, MD 21224
1 – 1:30 p.m. FutureCare Canton Harbor
1300 South Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
2:15 – 2:35 p.m. Baltimore City Police Department – Northeastern District
1900 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218
These events are CLOSED to the general public.
Dunkin' is the official Coffee and Breakfast of the Baltimore Ravens.