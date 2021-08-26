Media Advisory: Ravens in Our Community

Gus Edwards Hosts Back-to-School Shopping Spree

On Tuesday (8/31), alongside his Gus the Bus Foundation and in partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods, RB Gus Edwards will host a giveback event to help support youth in the Baltimore community. Edwards will be on-site to shop with 10 pre-selected students for back-to-school gear and supplies for the upcoming school year.

Additionally, Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Community Grants Program will present a grant check to further support the mission of the Gus the Bus Foundation.

Earlier this year, Edwards and his foundation donated 50 bikes to reward students for perfect attendance in Staten Island, NY, in addition to donating 200 backpacks to children in need.

Event Details:

Tuesday, Aug. 31st at 6:30 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

118 Shawan Rd.

Cockeysville, MD 21030