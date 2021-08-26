Media Advisory: Ravens in Our Community

Aug 26, 2021 at 02:34 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Gus Edwards Hosts Back-to-School Shopping Spree

On Tuesday (8/31), alongside his Gus the Bus Foundation and in partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods, RB Gus Edwards will host a giveback event to help support youth in the Baltimore community. Edwards will be on-site to shop with 10 pre-selected students for back-to-school gear and supplies for the upcoming school year.

Additionally, Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Community Grants Program will present a grant check to further support the mission of the Gus the Bus Foundation.

Earlier this year, Edwards and his foundation donated 50 bikes to reward students for perfect attendance in Staten Island, NY, in addition to donating 200 backpacks to children in need.

Event Details:

Tuesday, Aug. 31st at 6:30 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

118 Shawan Rd. 

Cockeysville, MD 21030

*All media members in attendance will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing from those participating in the event while inside Dick's Sporting Goods.*

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Washington

Here's how to follow the action when the Ravens end their preseason against Washington on Saturday.
news

News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Is Just Resting, Nothing Serious

Trace McSorley should be ready to return to the field early in the season. Sam Koch is ready to be the emergency quarterback if needed. John Harbaugh talks about Women's Equality Day.
news

Reports: Ravens Trade Rookie Cornerback Shaun Wade to Patriots

Baltimore has reportedly traded rookie fifth-round cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in 2022 and fifth-round pick in 2023.
news

Transcripts: Ravens Thursday Training Camp

Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising