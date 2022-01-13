Jan. 13, 2022
**Media Advisory**
RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY (1/18)
Bozeman Foundation Anti-Bullying Assembly
On Tuesday (1/18), Baltimore Ravens 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree C Bradley Bozeman will be joined by his wife Nikki to speak with students at Steuart Hill Academy about the dangers of bullying. During the assembly, the Bozemans will take the opportunity to honor a special volunteer who has worked alongside them to better the Baltimore community.
1 p.m.
Steuart Hill Academy
30 S. Gilmor Street
Baltimore, MD 21223