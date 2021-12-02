**Media Advisory**
RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY (12/6)
MedStar Acts of Kindness Staff Appreciation Event
On Monday (12/6), Ravens WR Devin Duvernay, alongside cheerleaders and Poe, will join MedStar Health in their Acts of Kindness program. The group will distribute Dunkin' coffee and Ravens-themed giveaways to show support and appreciation for healthcare workers at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. MedStar Health is the official medical team of the Baltimore Ravens.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
201 E. University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21218
Safeway Grocery Distribution
On Monday (12/6), Ravens DB Brandon Stephens, alongside cheerleaders and Poe, will join forces with the Safeway Foundation and Baltimore City Public Schools to distribute gift cards to families at Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School. The funds will provide food and monetary support to these families during the upcoming holiday season. Additionally, Stephens will hand out holiday gifts to 100 pre-selected students from the school.
1 p.m.
Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School
5025 Dickey Hill Road
Baltimore, MD 21207
To review weekly recaps of our ongoing community efforts this season, please visit: www.baltimoreravens.com/communityrecaps.