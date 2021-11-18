Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community, 2021 Week 11

Nov. 18, 2021
**Media Advisory**
RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Tenth Annual Ed Reed Thanksgiving Blessings at the SEED School of MD
On Friday (11/19), Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed, alongside his foundation, will join community volunteers to assemble and hand out 400 Thanksgiving meals to every student at the SEED School of Maryland. While on the team, Reed developed a relationship with the school and continues to support the students annually.
2:30 p.m.
The SEED School of Maryland
200 Font Hill Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21223
Player Thanksgiving Distribution
On Friday (11/19), Ravens OLB Pernell McPhee and DT Brandon Williams are hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution for 300 pre-selected families in the Franklin Square community of Baltimore City.
4 – 6 p.m.
Allen AME Church
1130 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
MONDAY, NOV. 22
Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Turkey Giveaway
On Monday (11/22), Ravens C/G Bradley Bozeman, alongside his wife and foundation representatives, will distribute turkeys and sides for 150 pre-selected families in the Union Square community of Baltimore City.
2 – 3 p.m.
Steuart Hill Academic Academy
30 South Gilmor Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Player Thanksgiving Distribution
On Monday (11/22), Ravens CB Marcus Peters and T Ronnie Stanley are hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution for 300 pre-selected families in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore.
2 – 4 p.m.
Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School
3801 Fallstaff Road
Baltimore, MD 21215
Sixth Annual 4Every1 Foundation Turkey Drive
On Monday (11/22), Ravens DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr., alongside his 4Every1 Foundation, will distribute 200 turkeys and sides to pre-selected families in the Parkside community of Baltimore City.
3 p.m.
Furley Elementary School
5001 Sinclair Lane
Baltimore, MD 21206
Player Thanksgiving Distribution
On Monday (11/22), Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith are hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution for 300 pre-selected families in the St. Joseph's area of the Baltimore community.
4 – 6 p.m.
Hilton Recreation Center
2950 Phelps Lane
Baltimore, MD 21229
53 Families Foundation Annual Turkey Dinner
On Monday (11/22), Ravens Legend and director of player engagement Jameel McClain, alongside his 53 Families Foundation, will host an intimate Thanksgiving dinner for families in need in the Baltimore community.
5 – 8 p.m.
The Salvation Army of Central Maryland
814 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
Helping Up Mission Thanksgiving Dinner
On Tuesday (11/23), Ravens Legend Bart Scott will host a meal service at the Helping Up Mission men's shelter to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
6 p.m.
Helping Up Mission
1029 East Baltimore Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
** Please note: None of these events are open to the public. All recipients have been pre-selected.**