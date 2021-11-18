Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community, 2021 Week 11

Nov. 18, 2021

**Media Advisory**

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Tenth Annual Ed Reed Thanksgiving Blessings at the SEED School of MD

On Friday (11/19), Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed, alongside his foundation, will join community volunteers to assemble and hand out 400 Thanksgiving meals to every student at the SEED School of Maryland. While on the team, Reed developed a relationship with the school and continues to support the students annually.

2:30 p.m.

The SEED School of Maryland

200 Font Hill Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21223

Player Thanksgiving Distribution

On Friday (11/19), Ravens OLB Pernell McPhee and DT Brandon Williams are hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution for 300 pre-selected families in the Franklin Square community of Baltimore City.

4 – 6 p.m.

Allen AME Church

1130 West Lexington Street

Baltimore, MD 21223

MONDAY, NOV. 22

Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Turkey Giveaway

On Monday (11/22), Ravens C/G Bradley Bozeman, alongside his wife and foundation representatives, will distribute turkeys and sides for 150 pre-selected families in the Union Square community of Baltimore City.

2 – 3 p.m.

Steuart Hill Academic Academy

30 South Gilmor Street

Baltimore, MD 21223

Player Thanksgiving Distribution

On Monday (11/22), Ravens CB Marcus Peters and T Ronnie Stanley are hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution for 300 pre-selected families in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore.

2 – 4 p.m.

Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School

3801 Fallstaff Road

Baltimore, MD 21215

Sixth Annual 4Every1 Foundation Turkey Drive

On Monday (11/22), Ravens DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr., alongside his 4Every1 Foundation, will distribute 200 turkeys and sides to pre-selected families in the Parkside community of Baltimore City.

3 p.m.

Furley Elementary School

5001 Sinclair Lane

Baltimore, MD 21206

Player Thanksgiving Distribution

On Monday (11/22), Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith are hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution for 300 pre-selected families in the St. Joseph's area of the Baltimore community.

4 – 6 p.m.

Hilton Recreation Center

2950 Phelps Lane

Baltimore, MD 21229

53 Families Foundation Annual Turkey Dinner

On Monday (11/22), Ravens Legend and director of player engagement Jameel McClain, alongside his 53 Families Foundation, will host an intimate Thanksgiving dinner for families in need in the Baltimore community.

5 – 8 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Central Maryland

814 Light Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

Helping Up Mission Thanksgiving Dinner

On Tuesday (11/23), Ravens Legend Bart Scott will host a meal service at the Helping Up Mission men's shelter to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

6 p.m.

Helping Up Mission

1029 East Baltimore Street

Baltimore, MD 21202