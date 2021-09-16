Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community (9/22)

Sep 16, 2021 at 03:55 PM
Leadership-Institute

Baltimore Ravens Leadership Institute presented by T. Rowe Price

On Wednesday (9/22), the Baltimore Ravens and T. Rowe Price will join forces for the third-consecutive year to present the Baltimore Ravens Leadership Institute (BRLI), a year-long leadership development program for Baltimore City and Baltimore County high schoolers. Annually, the program consists of six events – a kickoff, four informative leadership sessions and a graduation/celebration. The four middle sessions are composed of speakers, instruction and collaborative learning focused around four themes: Lead Yourself, Lead Others, Lead Community and Lead Change.

As part of the programming, Baltimore Ravens Legend Torrey Smith will speak to the students about his leadership experience. 

Event Details:

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m.

B&O Railroad Museum

901 W. Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21223 

*All media members in attendance will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing from those participating in the event while inside the B&O Railroad Museum.*

Be on the lookout this season for weekly recaps of our ongoing community efforts by visiting: www.baltimoreravens.com/communityrecaps.

Advertising