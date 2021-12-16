Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Ronald McDonald House Holiday Distribution

On Friday (12/17), Baltimore Ravens CB Khalil Dorsey will be joined by Ravens cheerleaders, Poe and current players to eat dinner and visit with families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland. After dinner, Dorsey will distribute holiday gifts he purchased to the children staying there.

5 –7 p.m.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland

1 Aisquith Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Due to limited media spots, if you are interested in attending and covering the event, please RSVP to Kelly Tallant (Kelly.tallant@ravens.nfl.net) by Friday (12/17) at 12 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Dick's Holiday Shopping Event

On Monday (12/20), Ravens DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. will take 20 underserved students from Furley Elementary School (Baltimore City) on a holiday shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods in Glen Burnie. Students will be treated to lunch prior to shopping, courtesy of Dick's and Levine Sr.'s 4Every1 Foundation.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

6633 Ritchie Highway

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Holiday Bike Distribution

On Monday (12/20), Ravens S Chuck Clark, in partnership with his 36 & Co. Community Outreach foundation, will distribute 36 bikes to young men from the Baltimore nonprofit Next One Up to celebrate the holidays.

6:30 p.m.

The Gilman School

5407 Roland Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21210

Due to limited media spots, if you are interested in attending and covering the event, please RSVP to Kelly Tallant (Kelly.tallant@ravens.nfl.net) by Monday (12/20) at 12 p.m.