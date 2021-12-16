Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Ronald McDonald House Holiday Distribution
On Friday (12/17), Baltimore Ravens CB Khalil Dorsey will be joined by Ravens cheerleaders, Poe and current players to eat dinner and visit with families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland. After dinner, Dorsey will distribute holiday gifts he purchased to the children staying there.
5 –7 p.m.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland
1 Aisquith Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Due to limited media spots, if you are interested in attending and covering the event, please RSVP to Kelly Tallant (Kelly.tallant@ravens.nfl.net) by Friday (12/17) at 12 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Dick's Holiday Shopping Event
On Monday (12/20), Ravens DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. will take 20 underserved students from Furley Elementary School (Baltimore City) on a holiday shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods in Glen Burnie. Students will be treated to lunch prior to shopping, courtesy of Dick's and Levine Sr.'s 4Every1 Foundation.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
6633 Ritchie Highway
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Holiday Bike Distribution
On Monday (12/20), Ravens S Chuck Clark, in partnership with his 36 & Co. Community Outreach foundation, will distribute 36 bikes to young men from the Baltimore nonprofit Next One Up to celebrate the holidays.
6:30 p.m.
The Gilman School
5407 Roland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21210
Due to limited media spots, if you are interested in attending and covering the event, please RSVP to Kelly Tallant (Kelly.tallant@ravens.nfl.net) by Monday (12/20) at 12 p.m.
To review weekly recaps of our ongoing community efforts this season, please visit: www.baltimoreravens.com/communityrecaps.