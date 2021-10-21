Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community

Oct 21, 2021 at 02:03 PM
**Media Advisory**

RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY (10/23)

Ravens, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Safeway Host Community Celebration

On Saturday (10/23), the Baltimore Ravens are partnering with Coca-Cola Consolidated and Safeway to host a drive-through community event at M&T Bank Stadium. Nearly 500 pre-registered participants from the Baltimore community will receive a meal, groceries from Safeway, Coca-Cola products, guest appearances from Ravens cheerleaders and mascot Poe, giveaways and more.

1-3 p.m.
M&T Bank Stadium

Lot G

1054 South Howard Street
Baltimore, MD 21230

*This event is not open to the public.*

Be on the lookout this season for weekly recaps of our ongoing community efforts by visiting: www.baltimoreravens.com/communityrecaps.

