Media Advisory: Ravens In Our Community; Youth Football and Military Combine

Ravens Host Youth Football and Military Combine

On Tuesday (11/2), the Baltimore Ravens will host their annual Youth Football and Military Combine at Reisterstown Regional Park. Several Ravens players, in addition to cheerleaders and Poe, will lead approximately 150 pre-registered youth participants through football drills with a military twist. The event is designed for children whose parents currently serve or have served in the U.S. Military.

In conjunction with the NFL's Salute to Service and PLAY 60 campaigns, the Ravens will provide this opportunity to emphasize the importance of physical activity in their everyday lives. Through the continuation of the team's support for America's Armed Forces, the Ravens will host the clinic leading up to their Salute to Service game vs. the Minnesota Vikings (11/7).

5 – 7:30 p.m.

Reisterstown Regional Park

401 Mitchell Drive

Reisterstown, MD 21136