Media Advisory: Ravens In The Community (9/27)

PLAY 60 All-Ability Football Clinic

On Monday (9/27), the Baltimore Ravens will host their fourth-annual PLAY 60 All-Ability Football Clinic with participants from Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD) to help kick off the year-round efforts of the national NFL PLAY 60 campaign. The program is designed to encourage individuals to be active for at least 60 minutes per day in order to help reverse the trend of childhood obesity.

Approximately 50 athletes from SOMD will go through football drills and activities under the instruction of USA Football master trainer Tom LaNeve. Ravens players, including WR Miles Boykin, TE Nick Boyle, C/G Trystan Colon, WR Devin Duvernay and WR James Proche II are expected to join cheerleaders and Poe in helping launch this year's program.

One of the many events the Ravens participate in to support the mission and athletes of SOMD, the PLAY 60 All-Ability Football Clinic allows players to engage in football drills alongside SOMD participants. Annually, the team also hosts SOMD athletes at home football games and training camp practices and supports the organization's annual Polar Bear Plunge fundraising efforts.

The football clinic is part of the Ravens' overall PLAY 60 campaign, which includes the PLAY 60 Challenge, PLAY 60 Ravens game and PLAY 60 Spring Rewards Luncheon. In 2020, the Ravens PLAY 60 messaging reached nearly 165,000 youth throughout greater Baltimore.

Who: Ravens Players, Cheerleaders and Poe

What: Ravens PLAY 60 All-Ability Football Clinic

When: Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Morgan State University

Hughes Memorial Stadium

1700 E. Cold Spring Lane

Baltimore, MD 21251