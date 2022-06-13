June 13, 2022

**Media Advisory**

RAVENS MINICAMP MEDIA AVAILABILITY

On Tuesday (June 14), Wednesday (June 15) and Thursday (June 16), the Baltimore Ravens will conduct a three-day mandatory minicamp that is open for media viewing.

The Tuesday and Wednesday practices will be open for media viewing/shooting at approximately 1:30 p.m.Following these practices, the Ravens will conduct podium interview availability at approximately 4 p.m.

Thursday's practice viewing will begin at approximately 9:25 a.m., with podium availability taking place afterward at approximately 11:30 a.m.

It is important to note that still photography and videotaping are only permitted during walk-out/warm-up drills or when specified by a Ravens' communications representative. (No seven-on-seven, formation or team work may be captured.)

Below is the Ravens' minicamp schedule (all times are approximate and subject to change):

Tuesday, June 14

Media Practice Viewing: 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Podium Pressers w/ John Harbaugh, TE Mark Andrews, DE Calais Campbell & CB Marlon Humphrey: 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Media Practice Viewing: 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Podium Pressers w/ Chris Hewitt, Tee Martin, WR Devin Duvernay & DT Justin Madubuike: 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Media Practice Viewing: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.