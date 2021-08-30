Media Advisory: Ravens Practice/Media Availability

Aug 29, 2021 at 09:24 PM
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next several days. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Starting tomorrow (Monday), the Ravens begin their regular season practice viewing format, with approximately the first 30 minutes of practice open to media.

Monday, August 30:

12:10 p.m. - John Harbaugh, Joe D'Alessandris and James Urban speak to the media.

1:40 p.m. - Practice Viewing

Tuesday, August 31:

12:10 p.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman and a Ravens player speak to the media.

1:40 p.m. - Practice Viewing

Wednesday, September 1:

11:55 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Drew Wilkens and Ravens players speak to the media.

2:55 p.m - Practice Viewing

Thursday, September 2:

11:25 a.m. - John Harbaugh and Ravens players speak to the media.

12:55 p.m. - Practice Viewing

