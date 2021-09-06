Media Advisory: Ravens Practice/Media Availability

Sep 06, 2021 at 08:40 AM
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' Monday (Sept. 6) practice and podium lineup. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Ravens players will be off Tuesday (Sept. 7), and media availability will resume on Wednesday (Sept. 8), when several players will address reporters in person at the Under Armour Performance Center at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Monday, September 6 Tuesday, September 7 Wednesday, September 8
11:30 a.m. - John Harbaugh, WR Marquise Brown, S Chuck Clark; 1:30 p.m. - Practice Viewing Players Off; No Availability 11:30 a.m. - Several Ravens Players TBD; 1:30 p.m. - Practice Viewing

