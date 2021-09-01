Media Advisory: Ravens Practice/Media Availability

Sep 01, 2021 at 06:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' Thursday (Sept. 2) practice and podium lineup. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Ravens players will be off Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 3-5), and media availability will resume on Monday (Sept. 6), when head coach John Harbaugh and two players will address reporters in person at the Under Armour Performance Center (time TBD).

Thursday, September 2:

11:30 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Drew Wilkens and OLB Daelin Hayes speak to the media.

1:25 p.m. - Practice Viewing

Related Content

news

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to Injured Reserve; Sign Eric Tomlinson 

The Ravens moved two young wide receivers to the Reserve/Injured, list, while signing blocking tight end Eric Tomlinson.
news

Transcripts: Ravens Wednesday Training Camp

news

Ty'Son Williams Wants to Make Most of Opportunity

After making the 53-man roster with a physical running style, Ty'Son Williams is eager to make his contribution to the NFL's top rushing attack.
news

Ravens Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

Baltimore has Trace McSorley and veterans Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis on its initial practice squad.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising