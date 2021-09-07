Media Advisory: Ravens Practice/Media Availability

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next several days leading up to their Week 1 game at Las Vegas. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)
|Wednesday, September 8
|Thursday, September 9
|Friday, Sertember 10
|Saturday, September 11
|11:45 a.m. - TE Mark Andrews, C Bradley Bozeman, DE Calais Campbell; 1:55 p.m. - Practice Viewing
|11:15 a.m. - John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson, Two TBD Players; 1:25 p.m. - Practice Viewing
|11:15 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman; 1:25 p.m. - Practice Viewing
|11:10 a.m. - Practice Viewing; 12:50 p.m. - John Harbaugh, Player TBD