Media Advisory: Ravens Pre-Draft Press Conference & Luncheon

**Media Advisory**
RAVENS PRE-DRAFT PRESS CONFERENCE AND LUNCHEON
The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual pre-draft press conference and luncheon on Wednesday, April 6 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.
Beginning at 12 p.m., there will be a press conference featuring executive vice president/general manager Eric DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz in the team's auditorium.
Lunch will begin in the cafeteria immediately following the press conference's conclusion.
The deadline to RSVP for the press conference is Thursday, March 31. Please confirm your attendance with Patrick Gleason of the Ravens' PR office at patrick.gleason@ravens.nfl.net.