Media Advisory: Ravens Pre-Draft Press Conference & Luncheon (New Day/Time)

March 31, 2022
**Media Advisory**
RAVENS PRE-DRAFT PRESS CONFERENCE AND LUNCHEON: NEW DAY/TIME
The Baltimore Ravens' annual pre-draft press conference has been moved to Tuesday, April 5 at 12:15 p.m. Lunch will begin in the cafeteria immediately following the press conference.
If you still plan to attend, please respond to this email by tomorrow (Friday, April 1) at 12 p.m.
Who:
Executive Vice President/General Manager Eric DeCosta
Head Coach John Harbaugh
Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz
What:
Ravens Pre-Draft Press Conference and Luncheon
Where:
1 Winning Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117
When:
Tuesday, April 5
Times:
12:15 p.m. Press Conference
Lunch Immediately Following