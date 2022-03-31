Media Advisory: Ravens Pre-Draft Press Conference & Luncheon (New Day/Time)

Mar 31, 2022 at 03:25 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

March 31, 2022

**Media Advisory**

RAVENS PRE-DRAFT PRESS CONFERENCE AND LUNCHEON: NEW DAY/TIME

The Baltimore Ravens' annual pre-draft press conference has been moved to Tuesday, April 5 at 12:15 p.m. Lunch will begin in the cafeteria immediately following the press conference.

If you still plan to attend, please respond to this email by tomorrow (Friday, April 1) at 12 p.m.

Who:

Executive Vice President/General Manager Eric DeCosta

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz

What:

Ravens Pre-Draft Press Conference and Luncheon

Where:

1 Winning Drive

Owings Mills, MD 21117

When:

Tuesday, April 5

Times:

12:15 p.m. Press Conference

Lunch Immediately Following

