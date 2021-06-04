Media Advisory: RAVENS TO TRANSFORM BALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLS ON ANNUAL VOLUNTEER DAY

(Media is welcome to cover the events at any point throughout the day. Please see the attached timeline for more details.)

Approximately 100 volunteers made up of Ravens executives, including team president Dick Cass, and staff members will take part in the restoration event. The group will be divided between the two schools and tasked with building a new outdoor classroom at Edgecombe Circle – providing a COVID-friendly way for classes to be held outdoors – and peace and meditation rooms at both schools to support students' mental health and wellness.

Volunteers will also assemble education packs for students at Edgecombe Circle and Curtis Bay, in addition to Mary Ann Winterling Elementary, which the Ravens transformed in 2017. The packs include new books, school and art supplies, sanitizing supplies and STEM projects that can be completed over the summer break.

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. is fully funding these renovation projects, and the day of service will begin with a kickoff ceremony at Edgecombe Circle featuring Ravens staff members, chief of staff for Baltimore City Public Schools Alison Perkins-Cohen, CEO and president of the Heart of America Jill Heath, along with representatives from Baltimore City Public Schools and local government officials.

Who: Ravens team president Dick Cass, joined by fellow team executives and staff

Baltimore City Public Schools chief of staff Alison Perkins-Cohen

Heart of America CEO and president Jill Heath

Baltimore City Public Schools representatives and local government officials

What: Baltimore Ravens School Transformations and Volunteer Day

Where: Edgecombe Circle Elementary School, 2835 Virginia Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215

(Kickoff ceremony will be held here at approximately 8:45 a.m.)

Curtis Bay Elementary School, 4301 W. Bay Ave., Baltimore, MD 21225

When: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.