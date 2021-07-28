Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

Jul 27, 2021 at 09:30 PM
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next several days of training camp. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Wednesday, July 28:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

10:35 a.m. - John Harbaugh, WR Marquise Brown, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Lamar Jackson

Thursday, July 29:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

10:35 a.m. - John Harbaugh, RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Marcus Peters, WR Sammy Watkins

Friday, July 30:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

10:35 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman, Keith Williams

Interview Access

• During training camp, a mixture of head coach John Harbaugh, players, the three coordinators and assistant coaches will be made available daily for post-practice, in-person press conferences at the outside media backdrop/podium. Only media members who are designated as Tier 2M (or videographers and photographers in Tier 3-OA) will be permitted to attend these media sessions. 

• In-person, physically distanced interviews with players and coaches are solely permitted for media in Tier 2M. Individual requests for one-on-one interviews – whether in-person or by phone – will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and must be made to a member of the Ravens' communications staff at least 72 hours in advance.

• Press conferences will no longer be conducted via Zoom, but as a reminder, they will be streamed live on www.baltimoreravens.com, the Ravens' Facebook page and the Ravens' official app.

