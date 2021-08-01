Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

Aug 01, 2021 at 06:27 PM
Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next three days of training camp. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Monday, August 2:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:05 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Rob Ryan, CB Marcus Peters, LB Patrick Queen

Tuesday, August 3:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:05 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Players TBD

Wednesday, August 4:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:05 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman, Player TBD

Interview Access

• During training camp, a mixture of head coach John Harbaugh, players, the three coordinators and assistant coaches will be made available daily for post-practice, in-person press conferences at the outside media backdrop/podium. Only media members who are designated as Tier 2M (or videographers and photographers in Tier 3-OA) will be permitted to attend these media sessions. 

• In-person, physically distanced interviews with players and coaches are solely permitted for media in Tier 2M. Individual requests for one-on-one interviews – whether in-person or by phone – will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and must be made to a member of the Ravens' communications staff at least 72 hours in advance.

• Press conferences will no longer be conducted via Zoom, but as a reminder, they will be streamed live on www.baltimoreravens.com, the Ravens' Facebook page and the Ravens' official app.

