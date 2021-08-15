Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

Aug 15, 2021 at 06:20 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next several days of training camp. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Monday, August 16:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:00 a.m. - John Harbaugh, WR Devin Duvernay, OLB Odafe Oweh, WR James Proche II

Tuesday, August 17:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:00 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman, Player TBD

Wednesday, August 18:

8:30 a.m. - Practice at Carolina (Wofford College)

10:45 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Players TBD

Thursday, August 19:

8:30 a.m. - Practice at Carolina (Wofford College)

10:45 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Players TBD

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Falls From No. 1 to No. 24 on NFL Top 100

The Ravens quarterback was ranked atop the list last year following his MVP season.
news

Tyler Huntley Shows Resiliency Leading Comeback Victory

Scoring the go-ahead touchdown while directing a late scoring drive, Tyler Huntley had a good start in the competition for the backup quarterback job.
news

Transcripts: Ravens-Saints Post-Game Quotes 8/14/21

news

Bradley Bozeman Has Minor Ankle Sprain, Adding to O-Line Injuries

After making his first start at center for the Ravens, Bradley Bozeman left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising