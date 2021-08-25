Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

Aug 25, 2021 at 05:43 PM
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for Thursday, Aug. 26. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

The Ravens will begin their regular season practice viewing format (approximately the first 30 minutes of practice) on Monday, Aug. 30. An advisory will be sent this weekend detailing next week's new practice and availability schedule.

Thursday, August 26

8:30 a.m. - Practice

10:45 a.m. - John Harbaugh, OLB Jaylon Ferguson and P Sam Koch speak with the media.

