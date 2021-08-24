Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

Aug 24, 2021 at 08:52 AM
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next several days of training camp. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

The three practices will be open in their entirety for media viewing. The Ravens will begin their regular season practice viewing format (approximately the first 30 minutes of practice) on Monday, Aug. 30.

Tuesday, August 24:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

10:45 a.m. - John Harbaugh, QB Lamar Jackson and T Ronnie Stanley speak to the media.

Wednesday, August 25:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

10:45 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale and Greg Roman speak to the media.

Thursday, August 26

8:30 a.m. - Practice

10:45 a.m. - John Harbaugh and Ravens players speak to the media.

Interview Access

• During training camp, a mixture of head coach John Harbaugh, players, the three coordinators and assistant coaches will be made available daily for post-practice, in-person press conferences at the outside media backdrop/podium. Only media members who are designated as Tier 2M (or videographers and photographers in Tier 3-OA) will be permitted to attend these media sessions. 

• In-person, physically distanced interviews with players and coaches are solely permitted for media in Tier 2M. Individual requests for one-on-one interviews – whether in-person or by phone – will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and must be made to a member of the Ravens' communications staff at least 72 hours in advance. 

• Press conferences will no longer be conducted via Zoom, but as a reminder, they will be streamed live on www.baltimoreravens.com, the Ravens' Facebook page and the Ravens' official app.

