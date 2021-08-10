Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

Aug 10, 2021 at 06:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next two days of training camp. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Wednesday, August 11:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:05 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Bobby Engram, CB Anthony Averett, DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.

Thursday, August 12:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:05 a.m. - John Harbaugh,T Alejandro Villanueva, DT Brandon Williams

Interview Access

• During training camp, a mixture of head coach John Harbaugh, players, the three coordinators and assistant coaches will be made available daily for post-practice, in-person press conferences at the outside media backdrop/podium. Only media members who are designated as Tier 2M (or videographers and photographers in Tier 3-OA) will be permitted to attend these media sessions. 

• In-person, physically distanced interviews with players and coaches are solely permitted for media in Tier 2M. Individual requests for one-on-one interviews – whether in-person or by phone – will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and must be made to a member of the Ravens' communications staff at least 72 hours in advance.

• Press conferences will no longer be conducted via Zoom, but as a reminder, they will be streamed live on www.baltimoreravens.com, the Ravens' Facebook page and the Ravens' official app.

Related Content

news

DeShon Elliott Feels Poised for a Breakout 2021

After starting for the first time in 2020, DeShon Elliott is having a strong training camp with the mindset to have his best season. 
news

Ravens Tuesday Training Camp Transcripts

news

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards Are Both First-Teamers for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins isn't the only Ravens running back with big goals this season. Gus Edwards said he wants to roll for 1,000 rushing yards.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Limps Off Field With Injury

Brandon Stephens continues his quick transition from corner to safety. Secondary is benefitting from facing more speed from wide receivers in practice. Bout with COVID-19 didn't keep Gus Edwards from returning in great shape. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising