Media Advisory: Ravens Tuesday (7/27) Media Availability 

On Tuesday (7/27), at approximately 4 p.m., several Ravens players will be made available for in-person pressers at the team's Under Armour Performance Center. Only media members who are designated as Tier 2M (or videographers and photographers in Tier 3-OA) will be permitted to attend this media session.

Beginning with Tuesday's availability, media members must sign-up on the credential website for practices and availabilities they wish to attend throughout training camp. Media will be notified via e-mail whether they have been approved for or not permitted access to practice and/or availability.

Please Note: Media members who sign-up for Tuesday's availability will be notified of their status by 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

All media members who want to attend training camp must sign the 2021 Arbitration and Release and Liability Waiver Agreement, which can be accessed on the credential website referenced above.

Tier 2M will consist of media members who are fully vaccinated. They will be permitted inside the club facility for access to the media workroom, as well as the practice fields and outdoor press conference location. The maximum daily number in Tier 2M is 25. Tier 2M individuals must wear masks at all times when in the facility (i.e. the media workroom). Tier 2M individuals will also be required to wear club-issued Kinexon Proximity Recording tracking devices at all times while at the facility, including practice.

For Tier 2M media, proof of full vaccination must be emailed to tom.valente@ravens.nfl.net and brooke.balzano@ravens.nfl.net before arriving at the Under Armour Performance Center. Additionally, all Tier 2M individuals must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 14 days of the first arrival at training camp. Tier 2M individuals are also personally responsible to get tested every 14 days and then show proof of the negative test to a Ravens' communications representative.

Tier 3-Outdoor Access (Tier 3-OA) are only permitted to watch practice outside, and only videographers and photographers in Tier 3-OA will be permitted to attend post-practice press conferences. The Ravens' communications staff will assign and communicate 2M and 3-OA Tier statuses to media members on a daily basis.

Press conferences will no longer be conducted via Zoom, but as a reminder, they will be streamed live on www.baltimoreravens.com, the Ravens' Facebook page and the Ravens' official app.

*Please read and familiarize yourself with the attached