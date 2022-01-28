Media Advisory: Upcoming Ravens Press Conference

Jan 28, 2022 at 05:16 PM
Baltimore Ravens

Jan. 28, 2022

**Media Advisory**

UPCOMING RAVENS PRESS CONFERENCES

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' updated press conference schedule for the upcoming week. All press conferences will be held in-person in the Under Armour Performance Center auditorium. When in the auditorium, masks must be worn by all media members.

  • Head Coach John Harbaugh: Monday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.
  • Head Coach John Harbaugh & Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald: Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.
  • Executive Vice President & General Manager Eric DeCosta: Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

In an effort to keep everyone safe, we ask that reporters sit apart from each other in a socially-distanced manner. This health measure will create limited capacity in the auditorium, so please note that a limited number of media will be permitted to attend the press conferences.

If you'd like to participate in any of these press availabilities, please RSVP to this email and specify which no later than Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.

Note: Each of these press conferences will be streamed live on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Facebook page and the Ravens Mobile App.

