Mike Macdonald Introductory Press Conference Transcript 

Head Coach John Harbaugh & Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

John Harbaugh Opening Statement:"It's great seeing everybody. Alright, this is starting off with a bang – I love it. I love it. … Great, thanks for coming back out. You guys are clamoring for press conferences, and you got them, man. (laughter) But I appreciate you guys [for attending my press conference] on Monday; it really was fun. This is going to be fun, too. This is a celebration, and I'm glad you came out for it. So, it's going to be an opportunity to introduce our new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald."

Mike Macdonald: "Thank you."

Harbaugh: "That's right, that's right. Just a couple things about Mike, and then we'll get started for questions, but this is not a stranger. This is somebody that we know that's been with us for many years through many battles, trials and tribulations and some great moments. I consider Mike to be family, part of the family [and] part of the Ravens family. You guys all know him. That's the biggest thing. So, he's a great coach [and a] better person. I feel like we're very blessed to have him here. He had opportunities from a lot of various directions this season after what he accomplished here and then at Michigan this year. So, we're very fortunate and very blessed to have him to have chosen the Ravens. Four points that kind of came into the decision-making process for us and for me: No. 1, he grew up as a coach here. So, I know Mike understands the standards, and he's part of establishing those standards. The second thing, he's an established part of the Ravens culture defensively. The history and the success we've had, he contributed to it. He helped build it. He was a major contributor, No. 3, to the 2018 rebuild of our defensive schemes. Mike, on the ground floor of that rebuild, was very integral in the way we've built the defense and the way it runs right now. Obviously, you saw it operate at Michigan, and we're planning on taking that to another level as we keep building it. Finally, I think very impressively, [he] made a bold move last year. Sometimes, it's tough to leave a comfortable situation and go step out and take a chance. He was willing to do that, bet on himself, went out and had great success and created some opportunities for himself. So, the things that you see in Mike, it's a great combination of intelligence, common sense, people skills, it's the really unique, hard to find balance of confidence and humility. So, without further ado, our new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald."

Mike Macdonald Opening Statement:"Wow, it's great to see everybody. Thanks John, that was awesome. I hope I live up to all of that." (laughter)

Harbaugh: "You have to live up to that, yes." (laughter)

Macdonald: "It's great to see everybody again. First, I just want to say how honored and thankful my wife, Stephanie, and I are for this opportunity. I mean, it's a dream come true to come back home. This is home for me and my family, so when the opportunity did come about, it was really one of the easiest decisions we've ever made. First and foremost, I'd like to thank [owner] Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti, [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta], [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome], Coach [John Harbaugh], and my wife, Stephanie, just for having the confidence in a guy like me and trusting that we'll build on the legacy here for the Ravens defense. Like John said, I really do believe that I understand the standard of what it takes to 'Play Like A Raven.' I've been a part of this culture. This culture has helped mold me, and I've grown up in this culture. It's one that I don't take that lightly, and I really respect. It's not easy to get. It's not easy to build something that we've been able to build here. So, I look forward to building upon it. It's a great challenge. It's a humbling challenge. [I] believe in the people in the building [and] believe in the players that we have in place. We're just really excited to get it going – just getting the pieces in place, starting to rock and roll and build what we envision to be another great Ravens defense. So, thanks again. We'll hear any questions."

A lot of defensive coordinators, they'll have a certain vision they want, whether it's style or how they play. How do you want this Ravens defense? How do you want people to see it and talk about it and play like? _(Jamison Hensley) _

Macdonald:"I think you're building on what we've been able to do over the last … Really, over the course of the entire franchise, right? Especially since [head coach] John [Harbaugh] has been here and since 2014, but the first thing you want is a cohesive unit. You want everybody to have each other's backs. There's a certain style of play that it takes to 'Play Like A Raven,' right? And then how you build it, you want it to be multiple. I think that's what we were aiming for in 2018, and I think we were able to achieve a lot of that. You want it to be flexible and adaptive, but it needs to be complementary as well, and it needs to be light enough where you can adjust certain things, and it's simple for the players, so they can go play the way you expect them to go play."

For both of you, how does the John Harbaugh to Jim Harbaugh [then] back to John … How do those conversations truly go? (Morgan Adsit)

Harbaugh:"Well, Mike [Macdonald] doesn't know. He wasn't part of that conversation. Jim [Harbaugh] and I, we've been arguing back and forth for a long time, so we're very comfortable. But no, it was … Originally, it was just the fact that Jim was looking for a defensive coordinator. We were talking back and forth, and I thought of Mike right away. I said, 'Hey, you should talk to Mike Macdonald.' He did, and then it was an easy decision for Jim. You know how things kind of started to come together after the season, and this opportunity just kind of created itself. I thought Mike would be a candidate. I called Jim to see if he'd be OK with it, if we asked for permission and could interview Mike for the job. He was great about it, really; he really was. He was … [There were] maybe a couple seconds of silence, and then he's like, 'Absolutely. Absolutely. You took care of me, and Mike is a great guy. He deserves the opportunity.' That's really how it went."

Mike, I don't know if you want to answer, but is there a Harbaugh you prefer? (Jerry Coleman)

Macdonald:(laughter) "I can't answer that! Because I'm standing here, you know?" (laughter)

What are the differences, seriously, between the two brothers? Also, as a follow-up, you started as an intern here. Can you talk about some of the jobs that you had as you paid your dues working your way up? (Jerry Coleman)

Macdonald:"Sure, you start listing the differences, and it kind of comes full circle where it ends up being more similar than not. But I've said this in the past, not just because [head coach] John [Harbaugh] is sitting right here; the biggest common denominator is two real, genuine guys that shoot you straight. There's no alter-anything going on. There are no side deals. It's just up front and honest, and that's all you can ask for as an employee and as a part of the organization. So, two guys who it's easy to want to go to battle for, for sure."

"As far as the intern … (laughter) [Special teams coordinator] Chris Horton and I were interns together. We were just sitting in our office that we sat together in back in 2014. [I said,] 'I sat here, and he was in this corner.' (laughter) That was a great experience."

Harbaugh: "How big was that office? Was there enough room for you?"

Macdonald: "It's [special teams coach] T.J.'s [Weist] now."

Harbaugh: "It's T.J.'s office? How many was it? Was it two in there or three?"

Macdonald: "We had [former director of coaching analytics] Eugene [Shen] in the corner."

Harbaugh: "Eugene also – three."

Macdonald: (laughter) "I mean, it was … At [that] point in my life, it was just like a call from God. [Former associate head coach/special teams coordinator] Jerry Rosburg called me one day, and I was about to … The story is kind of out there. I was about to go take another job, and what an opportunity of a lifetime, right? So, we were just here doing everything we could to help the team. I think they were trying to figure out what that role looked like over time, so we were just looking for stuff. [We'd say], 'Hey, what can we do? Let's take that off your hands. Let's take this of this guy's hands.' Then we came up with special projects over time, protections, tendency things – those types of projects are always fun to take on. What an incredible opportunity that was. It was an awesome year."

What were you going to do? You had just graduated from grad school, correct? At Georgia? (Jeff Zrebiec)

Macdonald:(laughter)"Well, I did a one-year program in three years. So, all the news out there about how smart I am, I don't know how that translates." (laughter)

Harbaugh: "I thought you said a three-year program in one year, I got that backwards. (laughter)

So, what kind of offer did you have? How close were you to accepting it in non-football, that is? (Jeff Zrebiec)

Macdonald:"Yes, it was KPMG. It was more tailored toward the whole finance thing, which I couldn't tell you a thing about finance. But it felt like it was time [and] that there wasn't anything that was going to come up. So, I was kind of like, 'OK, well you have to start and go make some money.' Yes, I had signed a contract and everything. I called my recruiter back and I was like, 'Hey, sorry, but I'm going somewhere else.' And she was like, 'Well, you know you can't be an employee at KPMG anymore, right?' And I was like, 'I think I'm OK with that.'"

Can you kind of describe how you grew your year at Michigan, where you got to be a coordinator for the first time and you really kind of got to put your own philosophy into place? (Childs Walker)

Macdonald:"You have a vision of how you would like it to operate. So, I think the beginning part of that big learning segment was, 'Hey, let's get everybody on the same page. How do you do that?' It really just came through a bunch of conversations of how I envisioned things going, how the players envisioned things going, what the coaches thought [and] putting together a staff. So, it was great to get that experience. Just trying to create alignment within the organization, that's not something you necessarily do as a position coach. You only have eight guys in your room at any given time. Now, you're looking at a room full of 50 guys and saying, 'OK, how do we get this thing to come together?' So, that was … And credit to the players there, too. The players at Michigan are awesome guys. I just absolutely loved coaching them, and they did everything we asked."

What was the key for you at Michigan to turn that defense around as far as scoring, yards and everything else compared to the previous year? How did you get the guys sort of playing together and do so well? (Todd Karpovich)

Macdonald:"That's a great question. It's kind of like everything; all of the above. It started with Jim, how he created the environment and the type of teams that he builds, the offense doing their part, special teams. How do we win collectively? How do you play the right way so we can go win games and achieve our goals? It sounds cliché, me listening to myself talk, but it really was – it's simple, but it's not easy. So, that was the key."

John, I don't think I've seen you smile in a press conference as much as you have so far. This one has just been a constant smile. Does it feel almost like you have a son that you've kind of brought in? You have someone that's obviously very smart but very young for this position. To have that kind of dynamic, is it different? (Pete Gilbert)

Harbaugh:(laughter)"I'm really happy and excited. It was a great process. We talked about a lot it on Monday, kind of the things we've been doing for the last three weeks. It's been a whirlwind. It's been the season into a season, really, for me. Mike [Macdonald] was playing in the playoffs just a couple weeks ago. So, it's all this craziness going on, but it's exciting, it's fun [and] it gets your juices going. [The Baltimore Sun's] Childs' [Walker] question was, 'What did you see in the last year?' And that kind of brings me to the point. It's like, here is a coach that I knew was a really good football coach; I saw him every single day. I saw him with his guys. I knew how he related to his guys in the building, how he taught [and] how he helped build the defense. So, I knew how his mind worked – this is a really good football coach. Then you see him go off into a situation where they completely revamp a defense, really in about two weeks before you start spring ball, right?"

Macdonald: "Yes."

Harbaugh: "We talked about that. It wasn't like there was any time to hit the ground running and organize; they were rolling into spring ball and had to teach these guys … Yes, they had talented guys and guys were into it, but they had to teach them a whole new system really in two weeks, then into spring ball, then root for the season. To see how that unfolded with the way they played, the way they understood it, the way they were organized and how they functioned, then to see the spirit ... I know Jim [Harbaugh]. I know the culture there. So, I know where it comes from, but for Mike to take that defense to the level he did in terms of the way they played, how they played, the way they flew around, the way they believed in each other, the way they related to one another [and] kind of the spirit that was running through the whole defense, so I saw it all year. But then to see it in the interview, so … We had a number of interviews, and all the guys did a great job. But Mike was different in the sense that I was able to see his thought process in terms of the way he built a defense on his own. So, he took the defense and structured it and was able to teach me that, relay that to me and show me how he did it. [He showed] how he solved the problems that the college game presented [and] that the pro game presents within the structure of the defense. How he taught things, how he kind of grew the things and made some advancements in it all was just very impressive. I just looked at him and said, 'Wow, that's taking that from that level to the next level in a very impressive way in just one year, in every way. In the way they played, in the way they related to one another and then in the structure of the scheme.' So, in the end, that was what did it for me."

Mike Macdonald is the youngest defensive coordinator in Ravens history and currently in the NFL. In the thought process of adding him, did age ever come into it? Did you ever think of that? Was that ever part of the factor or anything like that? (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh:"It really didn't cross my mind. There are a lot of great, young coaches in the NFL. There are a lot of head coaches, right now, that are very young in the NFL that are doing well. [Los Angeles Rams head coach] Sean McVay, gosh. To me, age is just a number. I don't care if it's a low number, or a high number – it's a number. So, it's what you bring, what you contribute, how you are and how you do the job."

How closely did you follow the Ravens? I know you were at Michigan, but the last year in Ann Arbor, how closely did you follow this team, and what do you think of the roster you now inherit on the defensive side of the ball? (Shawn Stepner)

Macdonald:"Well, the hours of 1 to 4 [p.m.] on Sundays were not very productive for Michigan football (laughter), so I was right there with them. As long as we could possibly do it, we were watching every play, living and dying on every play. It's incredible what happened; some of the endings, you're like, 'Oh my God. Like, how is this even possible?' But in terms of the roster, that's what we're evaluating right now. There's going [to be] a lot of new faces, I'm assuming, and it's just an ongoing process. But the guys we have in place, they're great players, they've got a great track record, [and] I'm excited to work with them."

You coached under Coach Don "Wink" Martindale, and you were able to go to Michigan and build your own defense. I know you just talked about figuring out the roster situation, but philosophically, what can we expect to see from this defense that we didn't see from Coach Martindale's defense? (Cordell Woodland)

Macdonald:"There's a lot of carryover from 'Wink' [former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale], because we were together – like how [head coach] John [Harbaugh] describes – when we tried to build it in 2018. So, we see a lot of things the same. One thing that's definitely going to carry over that 'Wink' did that I learned that I used at Michigan was overcommunicating the situations with the players. It's kind of like when you have a rookie in training camp – not that I ever did this – it's like, 'Hey man, you've got this coming up. You ready for this call?' And what do you know, the guy executed it well. So, it's the same thing in the game; if you can go over the situation with the guys, let them know what you're going to call in certain situations, and they're on the same page, you find the execution is better. So, just the overcommunication and the situational, playing the game before it happens, is something that will definitely carry over."

We see a lot of aspects from the college game making their way into the NFL now. How much do you feel like your experience last year – seeing Ohio State and some of the concepts, and across the league – kind of helps you moving forward? (Ryan Mink)

Macdonald:"I hope it helps. (laughter) It's funny; the game is very different at the college level to what I've been watching the last few days, but I hope it helps. You see a lot of those concepts translate, go back and forth, so we'll be able to kind of draw on what we did at Michigan, for sure."

We're here with a hiring. Do you as a team have any comment on the Brian Flores lawsuit, and how would you characterize the Ravens' hiring practices over the course of your time? (Bo Smolka)

Harbaugh:"I really haven't prepared any thoughts on that other than to say that I've been a part of the hiring practices here. I've learned the way it's been done [since] I first got here way back in 2008, because [Ravens owner] Steve Bisciotti, to me, that's what he does; he made his fortune hiring people. I think nobody is more thorough and covers every base more than Steve Bisciotti, and I feel like that's the way this organization is grounded – around his philosophies and how he does it – and I think we've been great at it. I think we've been very thorough, very diverse, very fair, very open in what we've done, and I'm kind of proud of that."

When you had a relationship with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for as long as you did, and he goes to Michigan, do you guys keep up dialogue. During the year, are you guys kind of bouncing ideas off one another, while he's doing his thing in Ann Arbor? (Jonas Shaffer)

Harbaugh:"A little bit. There were times I'd text. There was a lot of texting at the end of games; 'That was awesome!' – whatever – most of the time. There was one game where it was like, 'Eh,' it wasn't so awesome." (defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald: "We'll talk about that one." – laughter) "But we had more of those unfortunately. You kind of share the … I think what [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] was talking about; you kind of live it more as a fan, kind of, then you do as a coach. I did watch some tape every now and then, and I'd maybe call or text and say, 'What are you guys doing there? What's that idea?' But more of it as a fan, I'd say."

To follow up, it looks like one thing that really impressed Michigan fans and analysts was from week to week – and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald mentioned this – the adaptability of his defense. One week would be a lot of Cover 2, one week a lot of Cover 3, the next a lot of quarters. I guess, what did that kind of tell you – that ability to change and keep things fresh but also keep them effective from week to week? (Jonas Shaffer)

Harbaugh:"Right, that's just a great point. That's the essence of what you do; you've got to keep it moving, and you've got to have enough tools in the tool bag. You've got to have answers for what people are going to do. And from one week to the next, you're going against an Aaron Rodgers, you're going against a big running game, you're going against a Joe Burrow. Every week is a different set of problems, and you can't bring the same exact tools to bare every single week, because they don't apply to that team, or they know what you're going to do, and they just attack it. So, to take that … I think [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] took that to Michigan this year – that philosophy, that pro mindset – and it was really effective, I would say. And then he even developed it there to a level that we could come back here … And it won't just be Mike; it's going to be a team effort, [and] everybody will be involved. We have a great staff. We've got two guys on this staff that interviewed for the job and did an amazing job. So, we've got some great coaches that are fired up to work together. It's never a one-man show ever; it's a team effort. But that's the point; you've got to be able to move the pieces around. We've got to have the right pieces – guys that can make plays for you and are able to be moved around. So, all those things come to bare."

Do you expect, possibly, to be coaching against Jim Harbaugh in the NFL this year? The rumors are hot and heavy that he's traveling around today, and I know today is National Signing Day. And Mike, if the job were to open at Michigan – I know you just accepted a job here – what about being a head coach at the University of Michigan? (Jerry Coleman)

Harbaugh:"Yes, Mike. What about that?" (laughter)

Macdonald:"I respectfully would decline – yes, absolutely. I'm home here; I'm happy here."

Do you expect, possibly, to be coaching here against Jim Harbaugh at some point, maybe, soon? (Jerry Coleman)

Harbaugh:"Well, I'll tell you … He's interviewing at Minnesota – is that the rumor? (Reporter: "Is he in Florida today? I can't keep track.") "No, he's not in Florida today. I can debunk that rumor. (laughter) I think he's in Minnesota, unless the plans changed in the last few hours. But if he's in Minnesota, I'd be happy to play him in the next three years. If anybody understands how the schedule in the NFL works, they understand what that means. So, that would be awesome; that would be great. I'll tell you, and I'll sing his praises – I always do every time someone asks – [and] I'm happy to do it: I think he's one of the very best coaches in the National Football League, maybe, even ever, and in college football, and I think he's the best. So, if the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to get that done, then they'll be making a wise choice."

You obviously went into coaching at a very young age. When did you first start thinking about coaching as something you might want to do for a career? And before meeting the Harbaugh brothers, who were some of your biggest coaching inspirations growing up? (Luke Jones)

Macdonald:"Well, in high school, I wasn't very good. So, I actually ended up getting hurt and started coaching and started looking at it through that lens, so it was pretty early. And then, like I've said, I didn't play in college, so the opportunity to coach high school football in Athens [GA] came up, and I just fell in love with it. I toiled over it for a little bit, but I ended up just being like, 'What are you doing? This is where your heart is at. If you're 40 years old and you didn't give it a shot, you're not going to be able to live with yourself.' And before this happened, Coach [Mark] Richt was our head coach at the University of Georgia; [current Allatoona (GA) HS assistant coach] Xarvia Smith was my high school head coach, and I played for him my senior year. [They are] two phenomenal human beings, Christian men that really just … They taught me … This is where I grew up, learned how to be a man and take responsibility for things. Those are some things that those guys taught me, and I'm really thankful for it."

I wanted to ask you both about ILB Patrick Queen. I know you worked closely with him when you were here before. Would the goal be to get him back to middle linebacker and possibly wearing "the dot" at some point, or is that still up in the air as you kind of figure the big picture out? (Childs Walker)

Macdonald:"I think it's up in the air right now. We're still early on. That will be a process that we'll probably keep you up to date as it goes. But Patrick [Queen] is going to be successful no matter where he's at. He's a great player, he's got a great skill set, he's very smart, he's still really young. So, he's got a great career ahead of him."

I know you're still going over some of the personnel and roster, but this is a defense that is traditionally a Top 10 defense, and last year, it fell back to No. 25. How quickly do you think this defense can get back to the standard that is accepted here? (Jamison Hensley)

Macdonald:"Like you said, the standard, that's where we want to be. Ultimately, our goal is not even Top 10, right? You want to be No. 1. So, that's the standard."

Not having played college football, when you got here, coaching pro players, what do you have to do to convince them, "I know. Trust me, I know what I'm talking about here," when you didn't have that resume that some players will maybe even give an eye roll at, at first? (Pete Gilbert)

Macdonald:"I think the first thing is you have to be willing to say that you don't know, rather than you do know. The players are smart – they know when you know, they know when you don't know – so being upfront with them. Hey, maybe they teach you something. And it's more of a partnership, especially with the guys that I was able to work with. But yes, it's pretty simple. You're not trying to trick them by any means."

How much did you enjoy being a play-caller for the first time last year? And former Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale was known for his aggressiveness in play-calling. How did you feel like it went for you, and what was your kind of style? (Ryan Mink)

Macdonald:"Yes, it was a great process. Like [head coach] John [Harbaugh] said, it's a team effort when you're building the gameplan. So, it's really about identifying those situations, and then, 'Are we sticking to the plan, or do we need to make an adjustment off the plan?' And we built it because we had to edge guys that were the best at what they did in the country, so we're trying to let them do their thing as much as we could and let them be successful. So, with the roster that we were having come back at Michigan, would that change? Maybe. So, it's just the willingness to just try to keep putting your players in the best position so they can succeed. If you let that kind of guide your decision process, you end up at a pretty decent spot."

The philosophy that we saw with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale's defense was aggressiveness and unique blitz concepts. You said there would be a lot of carryover, because you were a part of the rebuild of this defense with him. Is that a philosophy that you hold – the aggressiveness, unique blitz concepts? (Kyle Barber)

Macdonald:"The aggressiveness – absolutely – is going to carry over, but I think you've got to look through the lens [of], 'What does aggressiveness actually mean?' It's about keeping the offense off balance and where they're not really believing what they're seeing on a down-to-down basis. So, a lot of times, that will come with the schemed-up pressure – that'll happen. A lot of times it could be a fake pressure, it could look like this coverage and play like another one. You're changing the stress points of the zones and things like that and just trying to create doubt at all times. You want to be the one pushing the envelope, rather than the other way around. So, that aggressiveness, that was something that … That's a principle of the Ravens organization – is aggressiveness."

Do you remember back to 2014 and how defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald came on your radar? Was it former Ravens associate head coach/special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg that got the tip about him as a young coach when you guys offered him a job back then? (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh:"I don't know if [former Ravens associate head coach/special teams coordinator] Jerry [Rosburg] was involved in it. Jerry Rosburg?" (Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald: "Yes, Jerry offered me the [job]. He's the one who called me, yes.") "Oh, really? Oh!" (laughter)

Macdonald:"It was an Ohio number, and I thought it was a recruit, and I didn't answer it for like 10 times in a row." (laughter)

Harbaugh: "Now I remember. So, [former Ravens associate head coach/special teams coordinator] Jerry [Rosburg] was in charge of our intern program – is that right [special teams coordinator] Chris [Horton]? That was before you, [football research coach] Daniel [Stern] or [offensive quality coach] Travis [Switzer], I think – when Jerry was doing that – when you guys broke in. What we did was we just decided to go out and find … We still do it, and we've got guys up in there now. You go out and you try to find the brightest guys and the best guys you can. Our scouts have a lot to do with it because they're on college campuses all the time, and they kind of scout players, but we also scout coaches – young coaches – in different ways, and also guys who reach out to us. I don't know how [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] came on our radar initially with that, but Jerry was responsible for making the calls and putting it together, as I recall. So, yes, it was good. I'll say this, too: Mike, obviously … [Special teams coordinator] Chris Horton is another great example. Chris came in the same way. He played in the National Football League, was at UCLA, and now he's our special teams coordinator. [We] had the No. 1 special teams in the league this year, because he's a great coach [and] does a great job – and it was kind of the same kind of process as Mike. So, you do take some pride in that. You feel good about that as an organization and as a head coach – for guys to do so well."

In terms of the defensive staff, how are things shaking out with the process you're in? Are there any announcements? (Jerry Coleman)