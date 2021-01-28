Mock Draft Roundup: Wide Receiver and Pass Rusher Are Popular Picks

The 2021 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 29, and there will be hundreds of mock drafts released before then.
Every Thursday until then, we will deliver you the latest mock draft projections for the Ravens at No. 27 overall.
Here's the latest, as of Jan. 28:
WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns
"The Ravens' passing attack did not take a step forward in Lamar Jackson's second full season as the starting quarterback. Marquise Brown was the only receiver who caught at least 35 passes, and even he was too inconsistent. Baltimore had the fewest passing attempts, passing yards and passing first downs in the league. Adding another top-tier wideout is how it can really take the offense to the next level. Marshall was coming on as LSU's top wideout this season, and he had 10 touchdowns in seven games before he opted out of the season in November. He has some quickness in a 6-3 frame." - ESPN, Mel Kiper
"The Ravens need a bona fide No. 1 receiver with a skill set ideal for 'X' duties for Lamar Jackson. Marshall has a great combination of size and speed and can line up anywhere as a big-time complementary route runner to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, better off as 'Z'. With [teammate Ja'Marr] Chase not playing in 2020, Marshall boosted his stock." - Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer
"Baltimore adds a little more size to pair with Marquise Brown, who performed well down the stretch. The Ravens arsenal should be set but now they need to focus on supplementing the walls to the castle." - CBS Sports, Josh Edwards
EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
"Ojulari is a tough evaluation. He's a little undersized, but he plays with excellent leverage and strength. The Ravens will love his energy and passion." - NFL Media, Daniel Jeremiah
WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
2020 Stats: 3 games, 35 receptions, 270 yards, 0 touchdowns
"Look for the Ravens to add more weapons to their passing attack, and Moore is just what they need to put defensive coordinators in a bind. Moore has the speed and after-the-catch skills to win on the outside or in the slot, and his presence on the field combined with QB Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's rushing attack will add even more uncertainty for opposing defenses. Moore forced 37 missed tackles after the catch in 2018, most by a Power 5 receiver since 2014." - Pro Football Focus, Steve Palazzolo
"Not the big target many are envisioning for the Ravens, but Moore would give Baltimore even more speed on offense." - CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso
EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 Stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"Despite adding Yannick Ngakoue during this season, expect the Baltimore Ravens to add further pass-rush presence at some point in the 2021 NFL Draft. Although relatively inexperienced due to spending time behind Yetur Gross-Matos on the Penn State defensive line, Jayson Oweh has incredible physical attributes that could help drive his stock in this 2021 NFL Draft class. A speed rusher with an explosive first step, Oweh has a long way to go in his development but shows incredible promise." - Pro Football Network, Oliver Hodgkinson
OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2020 Stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
"The Ravens' priorities are hard to pinpoint. Wide receiver is seemingly a target every offseason, and help is needed on the interior of the offensive line. The bet here is that the Ravens are more likely to target an edge rusher instead with Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Tyus Bowser set to hit free agency. Collins is the kind of versatile defender the Ravens love, recording 11½ tackles for loss and four interceptions this past season. He was PFF's highest-graded linebacker in 2020." - Baltimore Sun, C.J. Doon
G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
"It's not a 'sexy' pick, but they need any help they can get on the interior of their offensive line. Davis wasn't the same player we had seen in 2019 when he was a tremendous run-blocker, but just looking at that tape, you can see how desperate the Ravens will be to find a tough player like him in their run-first scheme." - Pro Football Focus, Seth Galina
EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
2020 Stats: 6 games, 28 tackles, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
"Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Basham looks the part and is coming off an impressive career at Wake Forest." - CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson