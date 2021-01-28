Mock Draft Thursday: Wide Receiver and Pass Rusher Are Popular Picks

Jan 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012821-MDM

The 2021 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 29, and there will be hundreds of mock drafts released before then.

Every Thursday until then, we will deliver you the latest mock draft projections for the Ravens at No. 27 overall.

Here's the latest, as of Jan. 28:

ESPN, Mel Kiper

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns

MDM---Marshall
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"The Ravens' passing attack did not take a step forward in Lamar Jackson's second full season as the starting quarterback. Marquise Brown was the only receiver who caught at least 35 passes, and even he was too inconsistent. Baltimore had the fewest passing attempts, passing yards and passing first downs in the league. Adding another top-tier wideout is how it can really take the offense to the next level. Marshall was coming on as LSU's top wideout this season, and he had 10 touchdowns in seven games before he opted out of the season in November. He has some quickness in a 6-3 frame."

Check out Terrace Marshall Jr.'s highlights

NFL Media, Daniel Jeremiah

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

MDM---Ojulari
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"Ojulari is a tough evaluation. He's a little undersized, but he plays with excellent leverage and strength. The Ravens will love his energy and passion."

Check out Azeez Ojulari's highlights

Pro Football Focus, Steve Palazzolo

WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
2020 Stats: 3 games, 35 receptions, 270 yards, 0 touchdowns

MDM---Moore
Stacy Bengs/AP Photos

"Look for the Ravens to add more weapons to their passing attack, and Moore is just what they need to put defensive coordinators in a bind. Moore has the speed and after-the-catch skills to win on the outside or in the slot, and his presence on the field combined with QB Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's rushing attack will add even more uncertainty for opposing defenses. Moore forced 37 missed tackles after the catch in 2018, most by a Power 5 receiver since 2014."

Check out Rondale Moore's highlights

CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

"Not the big target many are envisioning for the Ravens, but Moore would give Baltimore even more speed on offense."

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

"The Ravens need a bona fide No. 1 receiver with a skill set ideal for 'X' duties for Lamar Jackson. Marshall has a great combination of size and speed and can line up anywhere as a big-time complementary route runner to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, better off as 'Z'. With [teammate Ja'Marr] Chase not playing in 2020, Marshall boosted his stock."

Pro Football Network, Oliver Hodgkinson

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 Stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

"Despite adding Yannick Ngakoue during this season, expect the Baltimore Ravens to add further pass-rush presence at some point in the 2021 NFL Draft. Although relatively inexperienced due to spending time behind Yetur Gross-Matos on the Penn State defensive line, Jayson Oweh has incredible physical attributes that could help drive his stock in this 2021 NFL Draft class. A speed rusher with an explosive first step, Oweh has a long way to go in his development but shows incredible promise."

Baltimore Sun, C.J. Doon

OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2020 Stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

MDM---Collins
Mark LoMoglio/AP Photos

"The Ravens' priorities are hard to pinpoint. Wide receiver is seemingly a target every offseason, and help is needed on the interior of the offensive line. The bet here is that the Ravens are more likely to target an edge rusher instead with Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Tyus Bowser set to hit free agency. Collins is the kind of versatile defender the Ravens love, recording 11½ tackles for loss and four interceptions this past season. He was PFF's highest-graded linebacker in 2020."

Check out Zaven Collins's highlights

Pro Football Focus, Seth Galina

G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

MDM---Davis
Jay LaPrete/AP Photos

"It's not a 'sexy' pick, but they need any help they can get on the interior of their offensive line. Davis wasn't the same player we had seen in 2019 when he was a tremendous run-blocker, but just looking at that tape, you can see how desperate the Ravens will be to find a tough player like him in their run-first scheme."

Check out Wyatt Davis's highlights

CBS Sports, Josh Edwards

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

"Baltimore adds a little more size to pair with Marquise Brown, who performed well down the stretch. The Ravens arsenal should be set but now they need to focus on supplementing the walls to the castle."

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson

EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
2020 Stats: 6 games, 28 tackles, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

MDM---Basham
Matthew Hinton/AP Photos

"Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Basham looks the part and is coming off an impressive career at Wake Forest."

Check out Carlos Basham Jr.'s highlights

Related Content

news

Offensive Line Is a 'Major Focal Point,' But How Much Investment Is Needed? 

The Ravens' offensive line found its rhythm late in the season despite losing franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley. But are more resources needed on the interior?
news

Late for Work 1/28: The Ravens May Already Have a No. 1 Wide Receiver

Should the Ravens pursue Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas if he's on the trade block? Why the Texans are reportedly hiring David Culley as head coach. Zach Orr reportedly interviewing for Jaguars job.
news

Houston Texans Reportedly Hiring David Culley as Head Coach, Giving Ravens Two Draft Picks

The Ravens will have to replace a highly-respected offensive coach, but get a third-round pick in each of the next two NFL drafts via the league's new minority hiring incentive.
news

Mailbag: Why Don't the Ravens Get a No. 1 Wide Receiver?

How will the Ravens generate more pass rush? Will the Ravens sign a center? Is the Rob Ryan hire insurance for Wink Martindale?
news

Late for Work 1/27: Ravens Land Wide Receiver in Mel Kiper's First Mock Draft

How a head coaching opportunity for David Culley could benefit the Ravens. Has the AFC become a one-team conference?
news

Eisenberg: Keeping Their Best Young Players Is Ravens' Surest Path

Some may think it's best to acquire a marquee wide receiver, but I think the Ravens are more concerned about having enough cap room to keep their best, young players.
news

Ravens Impressed With Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley as Backup Quarterbacks

The Ravens liked what they saw from Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley, who will compete to win the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Lamar Jackson.
news

Players to Watch at the 2021 Senior Bowl

The Ravens will surely have their eyes on the outside linebackers, wide receivers and offensive linemen at this year's Senior Bowl.
news

Morgan Cox Feels Sad, But Honored By His Long Run With Ravens

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens are moving forward with younger long snapper Nick Moore.
news

Late for Work 1/26: One Pundit Says Ravens Should Wait on Extending Lamar Jackson

Analyzing Eric DeCosta's comments about signing at 'No. 1' receiver. A Pittsburgh writer says the Steelers should pursue Mark Ingram II. Pro Football Focus mocks a wide receiver to the Ravens in the first round.
news

Eric DeCosta Talks About Extensions for Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown Jr.

Two key players from the 2018 draft class, Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown Jr., could be in line for contract extensions during the offseason.

Advertising