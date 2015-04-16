Morgan Cox Attending Business Boot Camp





Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox is a busy man this offseason.

He's doing trick shots and volunteering around the community. Now he's headed off to a business boot camp.

Cox is one of 22 current and former NFL players attending NFL Boot Camp: Franchising from April 17 to 20 at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Cox is one of just 10 active players who will participate, joining the likes of Saints quarterback Drew Brees and returner Devin Hester.

Former Ravens cornerback Corey Graham (2012-2013) and linebacker Adalius Thomas (2000-2006) are also taking the program.

During the four-day program, participants will hear from franchisees, franchise owners, professors and executives at the International Franchise Association (IFA).

Former NFL players with franchise ownership experience will take part in panel discussions, including Tim Biakabatuka,*owner of four Bojangles' locations, Angelo Crowell, owner of five Jersey Mike's Subs locations, and Van Jakes, *owner of three McDonalds locations.