Nick Boyle Carted Off With Leg Injury

Nov 15, 2020 at 10:53 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111520 NEWS Nick Boyle Injury
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Nick Boyle

Nick Boyle was carted off the field in the third quarter Sunday night after suffering a scary-looking leg injury.

After catching a pass from Lamar Jackson, Boyle was tackled low by Patriots linebacker Terez Hall. Boyle's leg bent awkwardly during the tackle, and several Patriots immediately signaled toward the Ravens sideline, waving for medical personnel to attend to Boyle.

Boyle is one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends and is an important player in their offense. He provides superb blocking at the point of attack and has caught 14 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns this season.

"Nick [Boyle] has a very unique skillset, and we try to tap into that like we do with all our players," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said earlier this month. "Nick's a bit of a 'throwback' tight end. I feel like he's getting better every year in all areas; understanding of defense, technique, run game, pass game. So, we're fortunate to have him. And yes, when you look around the league, he's very unique. And really and truly, because he's here on the team, we get to do certain things that we probably wouldn't do if he wasn't here."

Boyle has missed just one game since 2017 and there would be a void to fill if he is out for a significant period. The Ravens would rely even more heavily on Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, and fullback Patrick Ricard can also line up at tight end.

